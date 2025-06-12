International Battery Metals to Showcase Commercial DLE Success at Conferences and Exhibitions in June 2025

VANCOUVER, BC and PLANO, TX, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV: IBAT) is proud to announce its participation as a featured industry leader at both the Direct Lithium Extraction USA Conference and Exhibition 2025, taking place June 16–17 in Houston, Texas, as well as the Fastmarkets 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference, taking place June 23-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of the Houston conference program, IBAT Chief Executive Officer Joe Mills will deliver a keynote presentation on Monday, June 16, at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. His talk will spotlight IBAT's significant achievement as the first company to produce lithium chloride at commercial scale in North America using a modular, chemical-free Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. IBAT's participation underscores the company's role in advancing next-generation lithium supply solutions to meet the surging global demand driven by electric vehicles, grid storage, and energy transition targets.

At the Las Vegas conference, IBAT's CEO Joe Mills and CTO Dr. John Burba will take the stage to highlight the company's commercial-scale success and technology leadership in modular, chemical-free Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).

On Tuesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. PT , Chief Executive Officer Joe Mills will deliver a keynote presentation titled "Commercial DLE in Action: Thriving Through Market Volatility." He will share insights into the operational success of IBAT's first-of-its-kind commercial DLE plant, built for performance, resilience, and environmental sustainability.

On Wednesday, June 25 at 4:40 p.m. PT , Dr. John Burba , IBAT's Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will speak on the panel "DLE: Scaling Up for the Future." The discussion will focus on the critical requirements for rapidly deploying next-generation DLE technologies at global scale, informed by decades of industry-leading innovation and field-tested performance.

"As the lithium sector evolves, the need for scalable, environmentally responsible technologies has never been more urgent," said Joe Mills, CEO of IBAT. "IBAT is not just part of the conversation, we are demonstrating real-world results at commercial scale. We look forward to sharing our story in Las Vegas." IBAT's proprietary modular platform achieves up to 95% lithium recovery, 99.9% purity, and 99% water recycling, all while operating without chemical additives. The company's field-validated solution is designed for agility, enabling rapid deployment and meaningful impact in both established and emerging lithium markets. Attendees of the Fastmarkets Conference are encouraged to join both sessions and connect with IBAT leadership during the event to explore partnership opportunities and technology applications.

