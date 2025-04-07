INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES JOSEPH A. MILLS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. ("IBAT" or the "Company") (TSXV: IBAT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph A. Mills to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective April 7, 2025.

Mr. Mills has extensive experience in the oil & gas upstream, midstream and mineral businesses. Over his 40+ plus year career, Mr. Mills has closed numerous M&A transactions and has served as CEO of three public companies and two private exploration & production companies. He has held various leadership and board positions in private and public companies, including CEO, president, chairman of the board and audit committee chair. Mr. Mills is a graduate of the University of Houston with an MBA in Finance and the University of Texas with a BBA in Petroleum Land Management.

Mr. Mills commented; "I am pleased and honored to join International Battery Metals Ltd. and work with the Board and its employees to further develop and enhance the Company's business strategy and execution at such a pivotal time in the Company's history. This is a company with incredible potential, a strong foundation, and a very talented team. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our employees, and partners to drive our vision forward and create meaningful shareholder value for all of our stakeholders."

"The Board is pleased to welcome Joseph Mills as the next Chief Executive Officer of International Battery Metals, Ltd. He brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and a proven track record of leadership that we believe will be instrumental in guiding the Company into its next chapter of growth and innovation. We are confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue to execute on its mission and deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees" said John Burba, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Mills succeeds Iris Jancik, who was named CEO of IBAT in August 2024. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Jancik for her contributions.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

The Company's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction towers that are enclosed in a modular, transportable platform that is able to be loaded and brought into production within a condensed time frame after arrival on a customer site.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advanced extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine deposits and returning the same water to the subsurface aquifer. The Company's unique patented technology ensures faster delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

"John Burba"

John Burba, Director and Chairman of the Board

(832) 683-8839

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause IBAT's actual results, performance, achievements, and future events to be materially different from the results, performance, achievement, or future events expressed or implied therein. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of lithium and other metals, the future demand for lithium and other metals, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to advance the Company's business strategies and objectives, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, results relating to its extraction technologies, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals (if required). IBAT believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, however there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are given as of the date hereof and are based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. IBAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Contact: [email protected] / 713-724-3627