May 10, 2022, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be intermittent bridge closures on the Chaudiere Crossing during the following periods:
- From Thursday, May 12, at 10 pm, to Friday, May 13, at 1 am
- From Wednesday, May 18, at 10 pm, to Thursday, May 19, at 1 am
During these periods, the bridge will be closed intermittently to vehicles for intervals of approximately 20 minutes. Road signage will be in place. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when using the sidewalk.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article