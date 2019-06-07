Intermap Technologies Announces Global NEXTMap Orthorectification™ for Satellite Imagery

DENVER, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies announced today the release of NEXTMap Orthorectification, an accurate, cost-effective, worldwide, and fast satellite imagery enhancement service. Available as a cloud-based, secure application or professional service, depending upon user needs, NEXTMap Orthorectification uniquely leverages Intermap's highly-accurate and worldwide, NEXTMap One™ terrain model (DTM) to produce precise results anywhere in the world.

Pictures taken from space, whether radar or optical, are linear representations of terrain, while in reality the Earth's surface is curved. Orthorectification is the process of providing correction to satellite images so they more accurately represent the Earth's true surface. Intermap's high-resolution NEXTMap® elevation provides anchor points on Earth which correct satellite images for their linear distortion and allows these images to rectify and become aligned with other datasets. As satellite resolution and capability improve, Intermap's patented NEXTMap data is critical to enabling accurate imagery, particularly in high-slope areas.

NEXTMap Orthorectification is particularly important today, as the number of Earth observation satellites grows exponentially, with low Earth orbit launches alone expected to more than double the number of satellites in space over the next five years. Anticipating growing demand, Intermap developed NEXTMap Orthorectification, combining the Company's highly-accurate NEXTMap data with an orthorectification service in one package in a cloud-native, pay-per-use service. Typical accuracy from high resolution satellite vendors range from 3-meters to 30-meters CE90 error. Many organizations have difficulty delivering high-quality images on their own due to factors such as the high cost of procuring accurate elevation models, availability of high-resolution data in the geographic area of interest, and inconsistencies in data quality and specification These difficulties can increase the cost of a final delivered satellite image by as much as 50%.

NEXTMap Orthorectification greatly reduces this cost while accelerating the speed of processing and enabling delivered imagery from anywhere on Earth in a fraction of the time, with improved accuracies to better than 1-meter. Customers experience superior quality, lower cost, greater speed and flexibility, without the need to purchase external terrain data, hardware, or software.

"The explosion of satellite images and providers means quality, speed, accuracy, and cost matter. NEXTMap Orthorectification provides businesses with an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution to provide fast, high-quality imagery anywhere on the globe," commented Patrick Blott, Chairman and CEO of Intermap. "Our customers get improved accuracy for mapping, engineering, GEOINT, and other applications, that cannot be duplicated on a global scale using any other commercial DTM."

Intermap has a long history of providing highly-accurate elevation models to many industries across the globe. NEXTMap DTM is used by commercial and government customers and is field-proven for orthorectification. Intermap has been providing orthorectification as a professional service, both commercially and to governments, in classified and unclassified settings, for more than 18 years, starting as a prime contractor for the Space Shuttle Topography Mission (SRTM).

NEXTMap Orthorectification supports both optical and radar imagery at any resolution from a wide range of satellite sensors.

About Intermap Technologies

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (ITMSF: BB) is an industry leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. These geospatial solutions are used in a wide range of applications, including, but not limited to, location-based information, risk assessment, geographic information systems, engineering, utilities, global positioning systems, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Intermap generates revenue from three primary business activities, composed of i) data acquisition and collection, using proprietary, multi-frequency, radar sensor technologies, ii) value-added data products and services, which leverage the Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database, together with proprietary software and fusion technologies, and iii) commercial applications and solutions, including a webstore and software sales targeting selected industry verticals that rely on accurate high-resolution elevation data. The Company is a world leader in geospatial data management and processing, including fusion, analytics, and orthorectification, and has decades of experience aggregating data derived from a number of different sensor technologies and data sources. For more information please visit www.intermap.com.

