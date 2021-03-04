Intermap Reaches New Milestone Serving Global Unmanned Aircraft and Systems (UAS) with Wingcopter Subscription

Intermap is well-positioned for aviation and drone markets in 2021

Growing demand for Intermap's NEXTViewTM the world's only government-certified, aviation-specific geospatial intelligence solution

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced that Wingcopter GmbH has subscribed to NEXTView™, a milestone subscription in the UAS market.

The aviation and drone markets are poised to expand rapidly in 2021. After being adversely affected by Covid-19 in 2020, airlines and aircraft manufacturers are beginning to resume operations. Intermap's NEXTView™, developed in collaboration with Lufthansa Systems, is the world's first and only seamless, global aviation dataset certified for use in commercial avionics.

Intermap has entered into a subscription-based strategic agreement with Wingcopter, a manufacturer of aviation-grade drone technology and a service provider for a wide range of drone deployments. These deployments include delivery of medical goods, parcels, food or spare parts, as well as mapping/surveying and inspection/monitoring. This agreement is indicative of the increased demand for NEXTView as the drone market has accelerated over the past 12 months, with increased global demand for and utility of unmanned aircraft in logistics, supply chain and delivery operations.

The overall market is projected to grow at an 18.9% CAGR and exceed $56 billion by 2027. The U.S. Department of Defense, which has the world's largest market share, has appropriated over $6 billion in its current year budget for ISR operations where drones will be increasingly deployed for search and rescue, border security, crowd monitoring and control, and surveillance.

NEXTView received the EASA Type 1 Certification in 2020, which permits NEXTView to be used in commercial avionics and provides deployment-tested quality assurance to the UAV and UTM industries. The FAA and EASA continue to work on the regulatory framework for commercial operations of drones. The FAA recently approved initial limited address-specific package drone deliveries and continue to build the regulatory and technology infrastructure to support drones through the BEYOND program. High-resolution, global-scale, deployed, tested and certified 3D geospatial data, such as provided by NextView, will be critical to this effort.

"Wingcopter provides worldwide drone solutions for commercial and humanitarian applications that improve and save lives. They will be a major player, active around the world, deploying drone systems for medical and commercial package delivery. Intermap is excited to support this partner and advance both companies' first-mover position in this fast-growing global UAS market," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "This deal represents a rare opportunity to help build an emerging industry with extraordinary revenue potential and the ability to make a positive impact on people's lives by applying our unique geospatial intelligence technology."

