Interlapse Technologies Corp. Completes 2-for-1 Forward Stock Split

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual currency applications developer, Interlapse Technologies Corp., listed on the TSX Venture exchange, (trading symbol: INLA) advises that further to the Company's press release dated August 15, 2019, Interlapse's common stock has now commenced trading on a 2-for-1 forward split basis.

As a result of the forward stock split, Interlapse has 17,465,644 shares issued (20,075,644 shares fully diluted).

The stock split is intended to enhance the capital structure, create additional liquidity and attract a broader range of investors.

Interlapse (TSXV: INLA) is a Vancouver, Canada based FinTech company with a suite of products designed to drive the mass adoption of virtual currencies. Our coincurve.com platform, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerates the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money. To learn more, visit https://interlapse.com

