Interlapse Announces Shareholder Approval for LQwD Financial Corp. Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) (OTCQB: INLAF) announces that all of the matters pertaining to its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, B.C. on May 24, 2021 were approved. Namely, 99.93% of shares represented at the Meeting voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp. (the "Transaction").

LQwD Financial Corp. is a Canadian based company developing software, which enables the setup of nodes and payment channels on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The Lightning Network is a layer-two technology that dramatically improves bitcoin's scalability, transaction fees and settlement times.

Election of Directors

All five (5) of the nominees listed in Interlapse's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. It is expected that certain members of the board will be replaced following completion of the Transaction.

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Wayne Chen 17,181,092 99.88 20,896 0.12 Giuseppe (Pino) Perone 17,180,024 99.87 21,964 0.13 John Vaccaro 17,190,032 99.93 11,956 0.07 Ashley Garnot 17,120,020 99.52 81,968 0.48 David Loretto 17,190,032 99.93 11,956 0.07

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company. It is expected that Manning Elliott LLP will be appointed auditors following completion of the Transaction.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, and amendments thereto, were approved by shareholders with 99.92% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour. In this regard, the Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options exercisable for a period of five years at a price of C$0.65 per share to various directors and officers who will remain with the Company following the completion of the Transaction, which will be subject to deferred vesting over two (2) years.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a financial technology applications company accelerating the global mega-trend of virtual currency adoption. Interlapse currently has 31,266,521 shares outstanding (37,077,401 fully diluted).

To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

