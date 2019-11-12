Interlapse Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual currency applications developer, Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA / OTCQB: INLAF), announces that it has amended the terms of the previously announced non-brokered private placement. The new terms of the placement are for up to 5,000,000 common shares at CDN$0.15 per share for total gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The common shares issued under this private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months from the closing date.

The proceeds will be primarily used to fund the launch of Interlapse's virtual currency platform, coincurve.com into key international markets.

Empowering the Future of Commerce

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based FinTech applications company accelerating the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption. Our signature product coincurve.com, enables a simple, safe way to buy and spend Bitcoin. To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Interlapse currently has 17,525,644 shares outstanding (20,175,644 fully diluted).

Completion of the private placement is subject to several conditions, including TSXV final acceptance. There can be no assurance that the private placement will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the private placement may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Interlapse should be considered highly speculative. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the private placement and has neither approved the private placement nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: Ashley Garnot, Corporate Development, Phone: 1.604.669.0912, Email: agarnot@interlapse.com, Website: www.interlapse.com/investors

