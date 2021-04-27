Interlapse Announces Annual & Special Meeting to Approve LQwD Financial Corp. Acquisition

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA) ("Interlapse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Company's offices located at 2040 – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and given the restrictions on public gatherings and in the best interest of the health of all participants in the Meeting, the Company asks that shareholders do not attend the Meeting in person.

The Company requests that shareholders, who wish to participate by listening to the Meeting, contact the Company by May 20, 2021 at [email protected] or 604.669.0912 to be included in the teleconference for the Meeting. The Company will arrange for teleconference participation for all shareholders who have requested it by May 20, 2021. However, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders vote by proxy or by a request for voting instructions in advance of the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting is April 22, 2021. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Information Circular and related meeting materials will be mailed and made available on April 27, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Interlapse Technologies Corp. is a financial technology applications company accelerating the global mega-trend of virtual currency adoption. Interlapse currently has 30,683,189 shares outstanding (37,117,401 fully diluted).

To learn more, visit www.interlapse.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the Meeting. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

