Interlane Elevates the Vehicle Transport Experience Across Canada Through Reliable, Customer-First Service

Canadian transport carrier focuses on safety, communication, transparent pricing, and dependable coast-to-coast vehicle delivery

WOODBRIDGE, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Interlane, a Canadian vehicle transport carrier based in Woodbridge, Ontario, is strengthening its reputation as one of the country's most dependable vehicle shipping providers -- built on a foundation of operational excellence, professional handling, and a customer experience that prioritizes communication and peace of mind at every step.

Interlane Auto Hauler (CNW Group/Interlane)

For Canadians navigating a long-distance relocation, a seasonal move, or the transport of a high-value vehicle, the experience of shipping a car has historically been a source of stress. Interlane has made it a priority to change that. Customers receive firm, transparent pricing upfront, dependable pickup and delivery windows, and real-time tracking so they always know where their vehicle is. A dedicated support team remains accessible from the moment of booking through to final delivery -- ensuring no question goes unanswered and no detail is overlooked.

"Our customers are trusting us with something that matters to them," said Steven Kalkan Co-Founder of Interlane. "That means consistent communication, professional handling, and following through on every commitment we make. That standard applies whether we are moving a sedan across two provinces or transporting a specialty vehicle to the United States."

By managing shipments directly, Interlane maintains tighter quality control, clearer communication, and more dependable timelines than the industry standard. The company's transport specialists handle thousands of vehicles annually across routes spanning every Canadian province, with deep expertise on high-demand corridors from Ontario to British Columbia, through the Prairies, and into Atlantic Canada. For customers requiring elevated care, enclosed car transport is available for luxury, classic, and specialty vehicles -- with the same commitment to safety and accountability that defines every Interlane shipment.

Interlane also serves the growing demand for cross-border transport, offering dedicated Canada-to-US vehicle shipping and a purpose-built snowbird car transport program for Canadians wintering in Florida, Arizona, and other US destinations. For customers requiring maximum convenience, door-to-door vehicle transport eliminates the need for terminal drop-off entirely, with pickup and delivery coordinated around the customer's schedule.

To request a quote or learn more about Interlane's services, visit interlane.com.

About Interlane

Interlane is a licensed and insured Canadian vehicle transport carrier headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario. The company provides open and enclosed car shipping, door-to-door and terminal-to-terminal delivery, cross-border transport to the United States, and specialty vehicle services for customers across Canada.

SOURCE Interlane

Media Contact: Interlane | 1 (866) 338-2675 | [email protected]; 120 Jevlan Dr #4B, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G3