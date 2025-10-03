Interlace at Token2049 Singapore: Issuance Exceeds 6 Million Cards, Pioneering a New Era of Stablecoin Compliant Payments

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Token2049 Summit, one of the world's leading conferences for crypto and fintech, was held in Singapore on October 1–2. The event brought together more than 20,000 industry professionals and thousands of companies and institutions, reinforcing its role as a key barometer of global blockchain and fintech development.

Interlace, a global leader in card issuance and fund management platforms, made its presence known at Token2049 Singapore, actively participating in several events. The company also announced that it has surpassed the milestone of issuing over 6 million cards, serving more than 12,000 enterprise clients, with a payment network spanning over 180 countries and regions. This achievement reflects the widespread acceptance of stablecoin-based payment models and underscores Interlace's leadership and successful practices in scaling, compliance, and ecosystem development.

Interlace: The Innovative Financial Bridge Between Web2 and Web3

As a leading global platform for card issuance and fund management, Interlace is committed to becoming the financial bridge between Web2 and Web3. Through a comprehensive suite of products, including accounts, payments, card services, API interfaces, and wealth management, Interlace helps enterprises achieve complete fund management from "on-chain assets" to "off-chain consumption."

To date, Interlace has issued over 6 million cards and serves more than 12,000 enterprise clients, with a payment network covering over 180 countries and regions, validating its industry-leading position in terms of scale and global operations. In terms of global compliance, Interlace holds financial licenses in the U.S., Hong Kong, Lithuania, and other regions, and is PCI DSS Level-1 certified, providing businesses with secure, auditable fund transfer guarantees. The platform supports over 40 mainstream fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, including USDT and USDC, establishing a unified fund management and payment system for global enterprises.

With its extensive client coverage, forward-thinking compliance strategies, and full-stack product ecosystem, Interlace is not only a provider of payment products but also a foundational element of the stablecoin compliance and payment ecosystem. During Token2049, Interlace shared insights into its innovative products, compliance advantages, and ecosystem value, showcasing its ability to offer full-stack financial services.

Industry Trends: Stablecoins Drive Payment and Settlement Upgrades

On October 1st, Interlace's CBDO Mark Homeier was invited to the PayFi Huma Summit, where he shared practical business insights--payment efficiency, security, and compliance are the core factors for businesses in deciding whether to adopt stablecoin payments. At the Stablecoin Summit, Mark also gave a keynote speech titled "How Stablecoins Are Changing the Financial Landscape," emphasizing that the integration of stablecoins with traditional payment systems can significantly reduce settlement times, lower exchange costs, and enhance fund transparency, making stablecoins a key tool for enterprise payments and fund management.

Since its founding in 2019, Interlace has aligned with industry trends, pioneering a platform that covers over 40 major fiat and cryptocurrency assets to enable unified management and exchange between fiat and crypto. Supported by global accounts, Infinity Cards, and CaaS APIs, the platform facilitates enterprise transfers, crypto payments, and card issuance across diverse scenarios, truly closing the loop from "on-chain assets" to "off-chain consumption."

Compliance as a Strong Foundation for Scalable Growth

At the Web3 Finance: Powering the Future of Trust Summit, Interlace's Head of Compliance and Operations, Henry Chan, was invited to share his insights into the regulatory challenges faced by stablecoins in practice. He noted that as global regulations tighten, compliance requirements like KYC, KYB, and AML have become essential barriers for enterprises adopting stablecoin payments.

"Balancing compliance and user experience is a common challenge in the industry," Henry said. "Interlace achieves 'seamless compliance' through the smooth design of its products, allowing users to enjoy the convenience of decentralization while still meeting regulatory requirements across different countries, thus laying the foundation for the long-term healthy development of the industry." Interlace embeds compliance and risk control deeply into product design: using non-custodial MPC wallets to ensure fund security, integrating on-chain AML and KYC systems for real-time risk control, and balancing decentralization and compliance in an ideal manner.

Ecosystem Strategy: Building a Full-Stack Enterprise Financial Services Platform

Interlace's founder and CEO, Michael Wu, was invited to attend the "Building Value through Connection: Stablecoin Payment Ecosystem Synergy and Future Landscape" forum, where he expanded on the development of stablecoins. He noted that stablecoins are becoming the value bridge connecting Web3 and traditional finance, and Interlace has built a comprehensive financial ecosystem based on "accounts + payments + card services + wealth management" to support this bridge's infrastructure.

Michael explained that Interlace connects fund flows through seamless exchange between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, based on enterprise accounts. Additionally, by leveraging 30+ card BIN resources, the platform supports multiple usage scenarios, enabling efficient fund transfers for Web3 enterprises, exchanges, OTAs, advertising, and payroll. For idle funds, Interlace offers low-risk, high-liquidity fund management, allowing stablecoins to reach both businesses and consumers, forming a complete ecosystem. This ecosystem not only enhances payment efficiency but also creates sustainable value for enterprises.

With this comprehensive ecosystem strategy, Interlace not only provides tools to businesses but also plays a pivotal role in the stablecoin-compliant payment ecosystem, driving deep integration between Web3 and traditional finance.

In addition to core topics, Interlace participated in several events such as the Stablecoin Summit, Hack Seasons Conference, and Investor Dinner, deepening its global partnerships and accelerating the co-building of the global payment ecosystem. At Token2049 Singapore, Interlace clearly communicated its core advantages: fortified compliance foundations through multi-region financial licenses and technical certifications, and an end-to-end product solution that meets the practical needs of businesses with "stablecoin payments + card services + compliant settlement capabilities + wealth management." In the future, the team will focus on advancing its global compliance strategy, enhancing product and technical capabilities, and providing more secure, transparent, and scalable payment and settlement solutions for global enterprises, further solidifying its industry position as the financial bridge between Web2 and Web3.

