INTERFIELD GLOBAL SOFTWARE INC. SIGNS VIGILANT SCANNING TO AGENCY AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an agency agreement with Vigilant Scanning Ltd. ("Vigilant"). Vigilant offers state of the art scanning and geoseismic technologies in the Oil & Gas, Waste & Recycling and Security sectors:

Oil & Gas sector:

Rejuvenate – a service to oil & gas company geoscience teams in exploration and development using expert computing systems to analyse conventional data (seismic data, processed seismic velocity data and optionally well data) and quickly return geological and petrophysical information that is more detailed, more accurate and less subjective than conventional applications or services.

Waste & Recycling sector:

Materials detection technology deployed to identify the presence of lithium-ion batteries in waste and therefore prevent fires;

Same technology will detect other materials such as particular metals, contaminants etc. This will enable increased efficiencies.

Security sector:

Material detection technology to replace or augment x-ray at airports, border posts, high profile sporting events etc.

"With the addition of Vigilant's revolutionary technology we further strengthen our technology portfolio in the United Arab Emirates. Vigilant's decision to choose Interfield as its exclusive agent in the UAE is proof of Interfield's position as a leading software company in the region with proven sales channels and deep business relationships. We look forward to building a successful business with Vigilant and thank them for choosing Interfield as their exclusive agent in the UAE" stated Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the NEO Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC ("Interfield Solutions").

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company's flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company's flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

For further information: Harold Hemmerich, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Phone: +971 50 558 8349; Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, Phone: +1 303 919 2913