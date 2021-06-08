InterCure Opens The Market
Jun 08, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Ehud Barak, Chairman and Israel's former Prime Minister, Alex Rabinovich, Chief Executive Officer and executives and employees of InterCure Ltd., ("InterCure") (TSX: INCR.U), a leading Israeli cannabis company, joined Yossi Boker, Head, Business Development, Israel, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
InterCure is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer GMP certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. These products are distributed through pharmacies in Israel and are exported to various GMP markets across the globe. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
|
Date:
|
Tuesday June 8, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:00am - 9:30am
|
Place:
|
Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Yossi Boker, [email protected]
Share this article