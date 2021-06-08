InterCure Opens The Market

InterCure is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer GMP certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. These products are distributed through pharmacies in Israel and are exported to various GMP markets across the globe. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday June 8, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

