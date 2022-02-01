RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Intercity Packers Meat & Seafood (ICP), Canada's leading supplier of premium quality meat and seafood products for the foodservice industry, celebrates their 50th Anniversary this year.

Founded in 1972 by Gary Mathies and Jim Sarangi, the company first supplied beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and game to local restaurants from a facility in what is today's Olympic Village in Vancouver, BC. As the company grew, additional facilities in Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal expanded their reach.

In 2002, Intercity was acquired by Gordon Food Service, a national broadline foodservice distributor, significantly expanding Intercity's ability to serve customers coast to coast.

"Building on Gary and Jim's vision, we've continued to grow the Intercity Packers brand," said Dean Noble, Gordon Food Service Chief Operating Officer. "With four strategically located plants supporting our customers coast-to-coast, ICP has enabled us to be a market leader in fresh meat and seafood for foodservice in Canada."

In 2019, Intercity Packers and Albion Fisheries combined to become Intercity Packers Meat & Seafood. Together their capabilities propelled them to become the national leader across all categories of specialized protein products.

As Intercity celebrates a rich, 50-year history of entrepreneurship, growth, and commitment to excellence, it has also proven resilient, forging ahead amid economic, supply chain, environmental, and staffing challenges, with its customers in clear focus.

"As we look forward, we're excited about the opportunities Intercity Packers will bring to the marketplace through custom product development, innovative protein products, and new packaging solutions," said Andrew Thomson, President of Gordon Food Service Specialty Companies. "We will also build on our success with recognized product brands like Certified Angus Beef®, ensuring continued growth.

In addition to being the leader in supplying the highest quality meat and seafood products in Canada, the company actively invests in efforts and partnerships focused on reducing environmental impact. ICP is a founding member of Sea Pact, a member of Ocean Wise, and this year became an approved supplier of products that are certified by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.

ABOUT INTERCITY PACKERS

In 1972, Intercity Packers Meat & Seafood started out providing beef, pork, lamb, chicken and game products to local restaurants. We are now Canada's leading supplier of the highest quality meat and seafood products to restaurants, healthcare and education customers across Canada. Our trained staff have years of experience in custom cutting of proteins. Because we produce food for the restaurant industry, our manufacturing plants are federally inspected and fully licensed, employing the high standards for food safety and quality assurance. With continuous innovation and the latest technology in the industry we provide safety, consistency, and leading-edge new products for our customers to meet evolving market trends and consumer preferences.

