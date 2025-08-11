INTERACTIVE MAP: 45 'PSST-WORTHY' BUT PASSED OVER CANADIAN PARKS IN PLAIN SIGHT

Province/Territory Park Name/Link Notes









Alberta Brown Lowry Provincial Park Located just 50 km southwest of Calgary An accessible, day-use gem offering over 12 km of rustic trails winding through mature aspen and spruce forests, wildflower meadows, and bubbling creeks.

The reserve protects diverse wildlife—from deer, moose, and elk to black bears, lynx, and cougars and invites hikers to discover scenic lookouts with sweeping mountain vistas. With well-marked paths, interpretive kiosks, and no crowds, it's the perfect quick-escape destination for front-country hiking, wildlife spotting, mushroom foraging, and nature photography.

Alberta Big Hill Springs Provincial Park Located just 40 km northwest of Calgary A charming day-use destination centered around a perennial spring and tiered waterfalls spilling over vibrant limestone ponds blanketed in mosses and shrubs.

It's one of Alberta's earliest provincial parks, showcasing the ruins of a historic fish hatchery and the province's first commercial creamery—all set along a family-friendly 1.6 km interpretive loop ideal for picnicking, wildlife viewing, photography, and gentle exploration year-round.

Alberta Castle Provincial Park Located west of Pincher Creek in southern Alberta

Over 1050km² of towering Rocky Mountain peaks, montane forests, and sweeping valley meadows. Home to grizzly and black bears, wolverines, elk, and cutthroat trout, with more than 200 rare or at-risk species like whitebark pine and harlequin duck. Visitors can explore diverse front‑country campgrounds, comfort‑camping sites, or venture into backcountry trails for camping, hiking, scrambling, fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, and winter recreation. Whether you're chasing summit views, waterfall-swimmable rivers, or true wilderness solitude, Castle delivers an immersive four-season mountain escape with minimal crowds and maximum adventure.

Alberta Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park (Áísínai'pi) Located about 100 km southeast of Lethbridge, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its dramatic sandstone hoodoos and the most extensive collection of Indigenous rock carvings and paintings on the North American plains. Nestled along the Milk River valley, this sacred prairie preserve protects petroglyphs and pictographs created by the Blackfoot and other First Nations and supports diverse wildlife, from prairie falcons and pronghorn antelopes to rattlesnakes and bobcats. Visitors can explore interpretive trails, join guided rock-art and coulee hikes, paddle or swim in the river, and camp under cottonwoods beside the water.

British Columbia Nahatlatch Provincial Park and Protected Area Nahatlatch is a rugged, remote park known for its stunning river canyons, old-growth forests, and dramatic mountain backdrops. It protects critical habitat for grizzly bears, spotted owls, and other at-risk species. The park also encompasses several lakes and the wild Nahatlatch River, offering whitewater rafting, camping, and backcountry hiking opportunities.

British Columbia Sx̱ótsaqel / Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park Nestled in a glacier-carved valley east of Chilliwack, this park features a large, turquoise lake surrounded by jagged mountain peaks and lush forests. It's popular for camping, swimming, paddling, and hiking—with access to several alpine trails and subalpine meadows. Despite its popularity, its size and layout still allow for quieter experiences away from crowds.

British Columbia Duffey Lake Provincial Park Located along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, Duffey Lake is a scenic, high-elevation park with dramatic mountain views and glacier-fed lakes. The park protects important wildlife corridors and alpine ecosystems. Though it has no developed facilities, it's ideal for roadside stops, photography, and quiet paddling on Duffey Lake itself.

British Columbia Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area Situated just north of Kamloops, this protected area is one of BC's most significant remaining interior grassland ecosystems. It features rolling hills, wetlands, and ponderosa pine forests. Home to diverse wildlife including badgers, birds of prey, and rare plants, the area is also a great place for hiking, mountain biking, and nature photography. Its dry, open landscape offers a unique contrast to BC's wetter, forested parks.

British Columbia Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Located just south of Vernon in the Okanagan, this park protects rare dry grasslands, ponderosa pine forests, and vibrant turquoise waters. Kalamalka Lake's stunning colour comes from limestone deposits and seasonal changes. The park offers scenic hiking and biking trails, swimming coves, and panoramic viewpoints, while also providing important habitat for species like western bluebirds and rattlesnakes. It's a great spot to experience the unique ecology of BC's interior drylands.

British Columbia Marriott Basin Trail Located east of Pemberton in BC's rugged Coast Mountains, Marriot Basin Trail Delivers an alpine adventure through ancient forests and subalpine meadows, climbing past the turquoise Rohr Lake and reaching scenic Marriott Lake nestled beneath granite ridges. The challenging out-and-back route winds through rock fields and boggy clearings, providing sweeping panoramas of Mount Marriott and the surrounding peaks. Along the way, hikers can stop at the Wendy Thompson Hut or continue toward Mount Rohr for a thrilling summit scramble. Perfect for backcountry camping, wildlife watching, and panoramic photography, this trail is a high-elevation gem where lakes, peaks, and solitude meet.

Manitoba Assiniboine Forest Assiniboine Forest is the largest urban forest in Canada, with 711 acres of aspen and oak forest, restored tall-grass prairie and wetlands. It is home to white-tailed deer, coyote, songbirds, nesting waterfowl, and 256 species of plants.

Manitoba Birds Hill Provincial Park Home to the Winnipeg Folk Festival, this campground is easily accessible by protected bike paths from downtown Winnipeg. A great opportunity for bike camping trips!

Manitoba Little Limestone Lake Provincial Park Manitoba's "piece of the Caribbean", Little Limestone is a unique type of lake with a white mud bottom, giving it an incredible and unexpected turquoise blue colour.

Manitoba Duck Mountain Provincial Park This East Blue and West Blue Lake is SO blue but a different shade (deeper) than Little Limestone.

Manitoba Winnipeg Beach Provincial Park Great but lesser-known campground on the shores of Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba Camp Morton Provincial Park Another lesser-known park, with yurts and cabins available for rent just north of Gimli.

New Brunswick The Anchorage Provincial Park A public park located on the south-east coast of Grand Manan Island, New Brunswick. The park features picturesque hiking and cycling trails where you can learn about the island's geology and the wildlife that resides there. The park trails highlight diverse landscapes such as cliff edges, ocean views, coastal freshwater ponds, and sand dunes. The park features interpretive displays and birdwatching blinds.

New Brunswick Cape Jourimain Nature Centre Located close to the Confederation Bridge, this nature centre is situated within the 6.21km² Cape Jourimain National Wildlife Area. It is one of 60 National Wildlife Areas across Canada, which serve to protect important species and habitats. A refuge for over 170 species of native and migratory birds, Cape Jourimain offers guided hikes and tours, 7 km of walking trails, and a preserved historic lighthouse. It is located close to the Confederation Bridge.

New Brunswick Sugarloaf Provincial Park Situated in New Brunswick's Appalachian Mountain region, Sugarloaf Provincial Park is the perfect destination for a family-friendly getaway or wilderness adventure. You can hike to the summit of Sugarloaf Park's mountain and see the city of Campbellton spread out below. The intersection of Chaleur Bay and the Restigouche River create a waterscape of exceptional beauty, and the rolling hills of the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec on the other side of the water will have you in awe. This park contains more than 25 km of hiking and biking trails for visitors to enjoy.

Newfoundland Sandbanks Provincial Park This is a remarkable natural destination with unique geological and ecological features. Visitors can explore ancient Precambrian agmatite formations at Cow House Hill and Fox Point—remnants of volcanic and tectonic activity that occurred 450 million years ago. The park's dynamic intertidal system, where Heron Pond and Grepesy Brook alternate between salt and freshwater flow with the tides, supports a rare mix of salt-tolerant plant species. The landscape also features over 100 offshore islands, white sandy beaches, and fragile dune systems shaped by glacial melt and wave action, all held together by delicate vegetation like dune grass and beach pea.

Newfoundland Pippy Park Pippy Park spans over 3,400 acres of protected land right in the heart of St. John's. The park safeguards a rich mix of ecosystems—mature forests, regenerating woodlands, barrens, six major ponds, streams, wetlands, and rivers—all critical for local biodiversity. Wildlife such as moose, foxes, and waterfowl thrive here, and rare plants like the Leopard marsh orchid can be spotted in season. The northern section, Three Pond Barrens, offers backcountry trails through undisturbed landscapes, while the southern section provides a more urban parkland experience. Pippy Park is also accessible by public transit, making it easy for residents and visitors alike to connect with nature just minutes from downtown.

Ontario Boyne Valley Provincial Park Located just north of Shelburne on the Bruce Trail, Boyne Valley Provincial Park is a non-operational park that offers 12 km of scenic trails through mixed hardwood forests, open meadows, bottomlands, and swampy ravines. The highlight is the climb up Murphy's Pinnacle—a glacial hill—rewarding hikers with sweeping 360° views of the Boyne River valley carved from ancient ice. With boardwalks, river-crossing bridges, wildlife sightings (deer, foxes, songbirds), and no facilities to distract from the wild charm, it's an ideal escape for day-hikers and nature lovers seeking a serene, richly diverse Ontario getaway.

Ontario Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park Located just north of Peterborough in the heart of Ontario's "Land Between," Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park is a vast 375 km² wilderness of granite-lined lakes, spruce-maple forests, and rugged escarpments. It's the largest wilderness preserve in southern Ontario (after Algonquin), featuring over 100 back-country canoe campsites scattered along six portage-linked canoe loops for a true paddling adventure. Wildlife watchers will spot loons, herons, deer, moose, and more, while clarity-lakes await swimmers and anglers; the park's remote lakes, hiking trails, and winter openings offer pure, serene escapes—ideal for seasoned campers, paddlers, and nature lovers seeking solitude close to civilization.

Ontario G2G Rail Trail Located in southwestern Ontario, the G2G Rail Trail follows a 132 km stretch of the historic Guelph–Goderich railway, weaving through open farmland, leafy woodlots, charming towns, and riverside bridges. Perfect for cyclists, hikers, skiers, and equestrians, the trail boasts flat, well-groomed crushed-stone surfaces, interpretive signage, benches, and multiple access points, including parking and nearby amenities. As part of the Trans Canada Trail network, it connects Lake Huron to Guelph, linking 13 communities and offering scenic, multi-use adventure year-round—free and open to all ages and abilities.

Ontario Don Valley Ravine Located in the heart of Toronto, the Don Valley Ravine is an expansive 12.5km² urban wilderness carved by the meandering Don River and its tributaries, offering a verdant escape just minutes from downtown. This lush network of forested slopes, creeks and scenic trails, including the Lower Don and Crothers Woods, provides year‑round recreation like hiking, biking, trail running and bird‑watching. It also supports vital wildlife corridors and flood‑mitigation zones, all woven together by bridges, artwork, and community hubs like the Evergreen Brick Works. Whether you're after a peaceful riverside stroll, an invigorating ride through ancient ravines, or restorative moments in an urban forest, the Don Valley Ravine offers a serene nature retreat within the city limits.

Ontario Humber Ravine Located in the heart of Toronto's west end, the Humber Ravine, carved by the winding Humber River, is an urban wilderness offering a mix of paved and natural trails ranging from gentle riverside loops to moderate woodland hikes. This rich ravine corridor supports diverse wildlife, including migratory birds, turtles, and fish, and features historic gems like the Old Mill Bridge and scenic river marshes. With convenient access at spots like Lambton Woods, Old Mill, and James Gardens, visitors can enjoy year-round recreation—hiking, biking, bird-watching, fishing, and peaceful river views—all just minutes from downtown.

Ontario Tommy Thompson Park Situated in Toronto's waterfront along the man-made Leslie Street Spit, Tommy Thompson Park is a striking urban wilderness extending 5 km into Lake Ontario and covering over 5km². Created from dredged materials, it now features wildflower meadows, cottonwood forests, coastal marshes, cobble beaches, and sand dunes that support one of the best bird-watching sites in the GTA—with more than 300 species recorded. Visitors can enjoy 10 km of accessible multi-use trails, nature walks, fishing, cycling, rollerblading, and seasonal bird watching festivals and guided tours. This "accidental wilderness" delivers a unique blend of biodiversity, breathtaking city-and-lake views, and easily accessible outdoor adventure—all just minutes from downtown Toronto.

Ontario Guelph Reformatory Heritage Conservation Area Located on approximately 0.9km² along the Eramosa River just east of downtown Guelph, the Guelph Reformatory Heritage Conservation Area transforms a former early-20th-century prison site into a serene urban green space. Here, visitors can wander across stone bridges and dry-stone walls built by inmates, explore ponds and creekside trails, and soak in lush woodland, wetlands, and river views—perfect for dog-walking, bird-watching, casual hiking, or a peaceful picnic. Protected under a growing Heritage Conservation District study, this unique fusion of cultural history and natural beauty offers a quiet refuge and living connection to Guelph's past.

Ontario London's Environmentally Significant Areas (ESAs) London's Environmentally Significant Areas (ESAs) are 21 protected pockets of natural wonder woven through the urban and rural fabric, showcasing woodlands, wetlands, meadows, and river corridors with exceptional biodiversity. Managed in partnership with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, these ESAs safeguard habitat for countless species—migratory birds, turtles, amphibians, native wildflowers—and include gems like Sifton Bog, Westminster Ponds, The Coves, Kilally Meadows, Medway Valley, and Kains Woods, all accessible via marked trails or boardwalks. Whether you're bird-watching by rare bog orchids, strolling maple–beech ravines, casting bait in kettle ponds, or forest-bathing by the Thames River, London's ESAs offer serene, year-round escapes into nature's diversity—all just minutes from the city.

Quebec Provincial Park Network (also called National Parks) Québec's vast Provincial Park Network (often called Québec national parks) is a dazzling playground of over 24 protected areas spanning nearly 43,000 km² across boreal forests, rugged mountains, marine inlets, and freshwater. Managed by Sépaq with a mission to conserve representative natural regions while enabling low-impact public access, Visitors can hike, canoe, kayak, bike, camp, and enjoy wildlife-watching in iconic destinations like Mont-Tremblant, Gaspésie, and Fjord-du-Saguenay. Annual passes support conservation, interactive programs, and research across this remarkable mosaic of Québec wilderness

Quebec Réserves Fauniques Network (wildlife reserves) Québec's network of 13 Sépaq wildlife reserves spans around 41,000 km² of public forest and lake country. These areas are primarily focused on hunting and fishing, but many offer very interesting camping and/or lodging opportunities, hiking, and outdoor activities. Stretching across ten administrative regions, these reserves offer over 10,000 km of forest roads and trails, leading to lakes, hunting grounds, and activity sites, providing low-impact outdoor adventure opportunities in Quebec's wild heartlands.

Quebec Regional Parks Québec's Regional Park Network is a hidden gem, boasting over 2,000 km² of accessible wilderness just a short drive from urban centres. Managed by regional municipalities, these parks blend outdoor recreation with conservation, offering hiking, biking, paddling, snowshoeing, and wildlife watching throughout all seasons. From rugged escarpments and waterfalls in Parc régional des Appalaches, to peat bogs and old-growth forests in Grandes-Coulées, each park provides well-maintained trails, interpretive amenities, and family-friendly programming . Whether you're sampling forest mushrooms in Forêt-Ouareau or canoeing serene lakes at Portneuf, Québec's regional park network delivers everyday outdoor adventures for all skill levels and ages.

Quebec Nature Nature (La Mauricie region) Situated on a mountain flank and bordered by the Saint-Maurice River just steps from La Mauricie National Park, Nature Nature is a stylish outdoor getaway offering eco-accommodations, from micro-refuges and cabins to chalets and traditional campsites, designed for both adventure and relaxation. This scenic retreat provides direct access to canoeing, kayaking, hiking, cycling, fishing, and more in a forested playground of 150 lakes and mixed hardwood and conifer forests, home to moose, black bears, beavers and rare wildlife. Whether you seek inspiring sunrise paddles, waterfront spa moments, mountain-view stargazing, or hammock-side chillouts, Nature Nature is the perfect basecamp for exploring La Mauricie at your own pace.

Quebec Sutton Natural Environment Park | Parc d'environnement naturel de Sutton Located in the heart of the Sutton Mountains, the Sutton Natural Environment Park (PENS) is a year‑round outdoor escape offering over 48 km of marked trails linked to the vast Sentiers de l'Estrie and Green Mountains Nature Reserve. From gentle family loops around lakes and streams to challenging climbs up four scenic peaks (like Dos d'Orignal and Round Top), hikers and snowshoers can immerse themselves in dense forests, discover mountain lakes and witness panoramic vistas—ideal for everything from bird‑watching and moonlit snowshoe treks to guided nature workshops. With free parking, picnic areas, interpretive signage, and pet‑friendly paths (outside the strict reserve zones), Sutton PENS packs a full wilderness experience just steps from the village

Saskatchewan Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park Located in southeastern Saskatchewan and stretching into Alberta, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park is Canada's first interprovincial park, soaring to heights of 600 m above the surrounding plains and crowned with mixed forests and expansive fescue grasslands. It hosts rare orchids, over 750 plant species, and an abundance of wildlife including elk, moose, pronghorn, and more than 220 bird species. Offering a lakeside resort, swimming pool, hiking, zip-lining, and a Dark Sky preserve that includes stargazing at the observatory, it blends year-round adventure, natural beauty, and cultural heritage under stunning prairie skies.

Saskatchewan Echo Valley Provincial Park Located in the iconic Qu'Appelle Valley just west of Fort Qu'Appelle, Echo Valley Provincial Park is a vibrant lakeside retreat framed by Echo and Pasqua Lakes. With two sandy beaches, boat launches, a 3km interpretive nature trail, mini-golf, playgrounds and lush picnic lawns, it's the perfect spot for families, anglers, and paddlers. Over 300 campsites — including Camp-Easy yurts — offer everything from rustic to full-service stays, while winter transforms the valley into a wonderland of skating, skiing, and snowshoeing. Escaping here means easy access to year-round adventure, scenic valley vistas, and river-shaped landscapes carved by ancient glaciers — all just an hour from Regina.

Saskatchewan Last Mountain House Provincial Historic Park Located just 45 minutes from Regina, Last Mountain House Provincial Historic Park is a beautifully preserved 1869 Hudson's Bay Company fur-trade outpost. Visitors can stroll along the raised boardwalk to see reconstructed log-cabin buildings, while interpretive guides narrate the drama of buffalo hunts, pemmican production, and frontier rivalry. Nestled against the tranquil backdrop of Last Mountain Lake, this charming heritage site offers a peaceful blend of prairie wildlife, lakeside vistas, and storied history—perfect for a reflective escape just 45 minutes from Regina.

Saskatchewan Moose Mountain Provincial Park CLOSED FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON DUE TO WILDFIRES! Located 24 km north of Carlyle atop Moose Mountain Upland, Moose Mountain Provincial Park is a lush forest-island rising 200 m above the prairie, featuring sparkling lakes, mixed aspen-birch woodlands and rolling hills. Established in 1931, the park centres around Kenosee and Little Kenosee Lakes—perfect for swimming, paddling, fishing, and lakeside camping—while its extensive trail network supports hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling year-round. Visitors can also enjoy an 18-hole golf course, tennis, mini-golf, a charming Visitor Centre, and rustic back-country campsites for a touch of wilderness adventure.

Saskatchewan Duck Mountain Provincial Park Located just 25 km east of Kamsack, Duck Mountain Provincial Park is a lush boreal-forest upland rising over 200 m above the prairie, framing sparkling spring-fed lakes like Madge Lake with rolling hills, mixed spruce-aspen woodlands, and abundant wildlife—from elk and moose to black bears and timber wolves. With around 130 km of trails for hiking, cycling, skiing and snowmobiling, plus beaches, boat launches, golf, downhill skiing, disc golf, and yurts to electric-campsites, it's an outdoor paradise year-round.

Saskatchewan Eagle Creek Regional Park Just a short drive from Saskatoon, Eagle Creek Regional Park is situated in a scenic, treed valley of the Eagle Creek Hills, 24 km northwest of Asquith, offering a tranquil escape along meandering creeks and a stocked trout pond. This vibrant regional park features diverse outdoor fun—from a 9-hole artificial-green golf course, 18-target disc golf, mini-golf, ball diamonds and playgrounds to hiking trails, a riding arena, cabins and accessible facilities. Visitors can enjoy swimming, canoeing, fishing for rainbow trout, or simply relaxing in nature, with wildlife sightings common. Whether you're after family-friendly recreation, serene paddling, or quiet camping surrounded by nature, Eagle Creek delivers a charming getaway.

Saskatchewan Redberry Lake Biosphere Reserve Located in the heart of Saskatchewan's Aspen Parkland, the Redberry Lake Biosphere Reserve is a vast UNESCO‑designated oasis of saline and freshwater lakes, rolling prairie, seasonal marshes, and aspen-shrub groves. Established in 2000, this unique transitional ecosystem spans over 1120 km² and hosts critical habitats for species-at-risk, like piping plovers, whooping cranes, and American white pelicans, all while sharing waters with a working agricultural community. Visitors can explore migratory bird sanctuaries, enjoy interpretive programs, bird‑banding demonstrations, and guided nature tours—experiencing prairie biodiversity, living cultural heritage, and peaceful lakefront vistas just north of Hafford and about 100 km northeast of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan McKell Wascana Conservation Park Located in the east end of Regina, McKell Wascana Conservation Park spans 0.69km² of restored prairie and wetlands centred on winding Wascana Creek. It features 4 km of easy-to-access nature trails—with boardwalks, interpretive signs, benches, and a creekside dock—ideal for wildlife watching, birding, family strolls, and educational programs. A peaceful urban oasis, it showcases Saskatchewan's native grasses, cattails, spring wildflowers, and a rich array of birds and small mammals, offering a serene retreat and outdoor classroom just minutes from the city core.

Saskatchewan Beaver Creek Conservation Area Beaver Creek Conservation Area is a lush, semi-wilderness oasis just 13 km south of Saskatoon, where prairie creek cascades into the South Saskatchewan River. Spanning around 1.33km² of Saskatchewan's remaining sandhill prairie, creek valleys, marshes, and mixed groves, this protected corridor nurtures rare grassland birds, wildflowers, beavers, and other wildlife. With four interpretive trails, an eco-focused visitor centre, and unique experiences like hand-feeding chickadees, guided wildflower walks, birding breakfasts, and dark-sky stargazing, it's a captivating blend of education and exploration. As a cherished branch in the Meewasin Valley wildlife corridor, Beaver Creek offers a serene, immersive escape into nature, right at the doorstep of the city.