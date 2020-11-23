Interactive Augmented Reality Tours coming to Mississauga through RIC Centre Community Collaboration with ImagineAR™

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is excited the RIC Centre is announcing their first Digital Main Street Community Collaboration Project, delivering augmented reality walking tours for the Streetsville Business Improvement Area (BIA) in Mississauga in time for the holiday season. Ready Set Go Design was selected as the technology partner for this project using the ImagineAR™ augmented reality (AR) platform.

Home to the largest concentration of historic buildings in Mississauga, Streetsville's main street blends old world charm with its 300+ small businesses in a mix of heritage and modern buildings. In lieu of hosting large group walking tours which were cancelled due to COVID-19, this Community Collaboration Project will help Streetsville BIA offer self-guided, interactive tours for anyone using their smart phone or mobile device.

Ready Set Go will create engaging, interactive experiences that combine educational stops at key heritage locations with fun and promotional activations from local businesses. The walking tours for Streetsville will be live by December 8th, 2020 with surprise visits from Santa for anyone who participates in the tour before December 24th.

"On behalf of the local business community, we are delighted to bring a Virtual Santa to downtown Streetsville as part of the new ImagineAR heritage walking tours so families can safely get photos with Santa as part of their holiday celebrations. We are thankful for the generous support of Heritage Mississauga for providing historical images of Streetsville, video content, and fascinating stories of the Village's rich history. We encourage residents and visitors to walk through and learn about our village during winter 2020/2021 when COVID-19 restrictions prevent us from hosting in-person events and walking tours," Amber Pajtasz, General Manager of the Streetsville BIA stated.

Pam Banks, Executive Director of RIC Centre, stated that the RIC Centre is delighted to bring technology innovators like Ready Set Go and ImagineAR together with local BIAs to strengthen the capacity of local businesses to recover from COVID-19 and thrive.

"The goals for this DMS Community Collaboration project are to test consumer and business acceptance of augmented reality walking tours and their impact on the local economy."

Mark Silver, President of Ready Set Go, stated that using the ImagineAR mobile AR platform is an ideal way for BIAs to help local retailers drive in-store and online revenue.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to lend our experience and expertise to this project to bring families back into their communities for unique and socially-distanced activities this winter."

The ImagineAR mobile app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Signage will be posted at various locations along Queen Street South in Streetsville to let people know how to activate and join the tours. The interactive walking tours will be updated regularly with new business promotions and fun activities to encourage people to come back and enjoy the outdoors and main street businesses safely.

About RIC Centre

RIC Centre is a not-for-profit innovation hub and business incubator based in Brampton, serving the Peel Region and Southern Ontario. RIC Centre's focus is to be a dynamic catalyst for tech companies. The team consists of more than 100 expert advisors, industry, academic and government partners. RIC Centre helps companies in Advanced Manufacturing, Internet of Things, Hardware & Software, Cleantech and Life Sciences to commercialize their products and get them to market faster.

About Digital Main Street

Digital Main Street (DMS) is a program that helps main street businesses achieve digital transformation. DMS, in partnership with FedDev Ontario and the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, announced its new Future Proof Program on August 19, 2020. With Future Proof, DMS aims to expand their support to help small businesses across Ontario recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future economic storms. The Future Proof program is designed to have regions explore what is possible when we bring the innovation ecosystem together with main street businesses. It offers three streams of support: Transformation Teams, DMS Lab Projects and Community Collaboration Projects.

About Ready Set Go Design Inc.

Ready Set Go Design is a digital product design company founded in 2016 and based in Waterloo, Ontario. Their mission is to help drive customers' business growth by designing products and services around their customers, informed by research, data and experimentation.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc ., with headquarters in Vancouver, BC (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) offers an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Using the ImagineAR mobile app, any organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds.

About Streetsville BIA

The Streetsville BIA's mission is to maintain and promote a vibrant business community within the historic Village of Streetsville dedicated to serving the needs of local businesses and residents. The Streetsville BIA is directed by a volunteer Board of Management who meets monthly to deal with a full range of agenda items that impact the heritage sites and businesses along Queen Street South from Britannia Rd W to Reid Drive in Mississauga.

