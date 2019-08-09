Inter Pipeline Responds to Media Reports

CALGARY, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) is responding to a request received this afternoon from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent media reports related to the receipt of an unsolicited proposal to purchase Inter Pipeline. While it is the company's policy not to comment on market speculation or rumours, Inter Pipeline confirms that it received an unsolicited, non-binding, conditional and indicative proposal to purchase the company but it is not in negotiations with any third party, nor is there any agreement, understanding or arrangement with respect to any such transaction.

Inter Pipeline does not intend to make any further public announcements regarding any rumours or speculation unless it determines that disclosure is warranted and in accordance with the requirements of applicable law.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

All dollar values are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

