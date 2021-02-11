Inter Pipeline Provides Statement on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Intention to Make Unsolicited Bid

Advises shareholders to take no action

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline" or the "Company") (TSX: IPL) is responding to the news release by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("Brookfield") regarding Brookfield's intention to make an unsolicited offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Brookfield.

The Company confirms that it previously received unsolicited, non-binding and conditional proposals from Brookfield in the range of $17.00 to $18.25 per share (the "Conditional Proposals"). Upon receipt of the Conditional Proposals, consistent with its fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of all shareholders, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") engaged legal and financial advisors to assist the Company in assessing the Conditional Proposals. In response, based on a comprehensive assessment of the Conditional Proposals, the Board informed Brookfield that they did not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company and were not sufficiently pre-emptive to grant Brookfield exclusivity.

The Board reminds shareholders that no formal offer has been made by Brookfield, and as such there is no need for shareholders to take any action at this time. When a formal offer is made, it will be reviewed by the Board with its legal and financial advisors, and a formal recommendation by the Board will be made to shareholders in due course.

Inter Pipeline has engaged TD Securities as its financial advisor and Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and Dentons Canada LLP are acting as legal advisors to Inter Pipeline and its Board of Directors. Kingsdale Advisors is engaged as strategic shareholder and communications advisor to the Company.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:

Breanne Oliver

Director, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 587-475-1118 or 1-866-716-7473

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Inter Pipeline with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Inter Pipeline's results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of Inter Pipeline's businesses include, among other things, risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as Inter Pipeline's ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits therefrom or otherwise be implemented by Inter Pipeline, including the further development of its projects and facilities; assumptions concerning operational reliability; the potential delays of and costs of overruns on construction projects (including Heartland Petrochemical Complex) and future expansions of Inter Pipeline's assets; the realization of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and other projects Inter Pipeline is developing; the timing, financing and completion of acquisitions, transactions or other projects Inter Pipeline is pursuing; risks inherent in Inter Pipeline's Canadian and foreign operations; risks associated with the failure to finalize formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Inter Pipeline; Inter Pipeline's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; Inter Pipeline's ability to maintain its current level of cash dividends to its shareholders; Inter Pipeline's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; Inter Pipeline's ability to make capital investments and the amounts of capital investments; Inter Pipeline's ability to maintain its credit ratings; the availability and price of labour, equipment and construction materials; the status, credit risk and continued existence of counterparties having contracts with Inter Pipeline and its affiliates and their performance of such contracts; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the oil and gas transportation, natural gas liquids processing and bulk liquid storage industries; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals or land access rights and maintenance of support of such approvals and rights; risks of war, hostilities, civil insurrection, instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting countries in which Inter Pipeline and its affiliates operate; severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology and cyber security; availability of energy commodities; volatility of and assumptions regarding prices of energy commodities; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to Inter Pipeline's business; the risks associated with existing and potential or threatened future lawsuits and regulatory actions against Inter Pipeline and its affiliates; general economic and business conditions; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as further described in Inter Pipeline's reports and filings, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time, on Inter Pipeline's business and general economic and business conditions and markets, and such other risk factors, assumptions and uncertainties described from time to time in Inter Pipeline's reports and filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities including in Inter Pipeline's most recent MD&A and Annual Information Form, and other documents it files from time to time. You can find these documents by referring to Inter Pipeline's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at the time of preparation, may later prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, Inter Pipeline assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

