Inter Pipeline Completes Acquisition of Milk River Pipeline System

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) announced today it has completed the acquisition of the Milk River pipeline system from Plains Midstream Canada ULC, in exchange for its 100 percent ownership interest in the Empress II and 50 percent ownership interest in the Empress V straddle plants. Inter Pipeline also received cash proceeds of approximately $35 million, which will be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness.

The Milk River pipeline system provides an important link between Inter Pipeline's Bow River pipeline system and the U.S./Canadian border west of Coutts, Alberta. The Milk River system is primarily comprised of two 16-kilometre pipelines with throughput volume of approximately 90,000 barrels per day, the majority of which is sourced from the Bow River system. This high degree of integration is expected to result in meaningful operational and commercial synergies with Inter Pipeline's existing conventional oil transportation business.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — North America's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

