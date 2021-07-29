Inter Pipeline Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Jul 29, 2021, 20:04 ET

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) announced today the voting results from its annual virtual-only meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held July 29, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. Shareholders were asked to vote on a number of proposals as described in detail in the Joint Management Information Circular dated June 29, 2021.

A total of 231,486,173 common shares representing 53.93 percent of Inter Pipeline's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

Inter Pipeline Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Inter Pipeline Ltd.)
Election of Directors

Inter Pipeline is pleased to announce that all board nominees were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Margaret McKenzie

97.32%

2.68%

Christian Bayle

92.71%

7.29%

Shelley Brown

94.84%

5.16%

Peter Cella

95.65%

4.35%

Julie Dill

92.77%

7.23%

Duane Keinick

90.42%

9.58%

Arthur Korpach

95.12%

4.88%

Alison Taylor Love

90.81%

9.19%

Wayne Smith

97.03%

2.97%

Other Matters

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. The approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis, as detailed in the Joint Management Information Circular, was accepted with 72.00 percent of votes cast in favour. Voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Inter Pipeline's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — North America's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Roberge
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Tel:  403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:
Steven Noble
Manager, Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 403-717-5725 or 1-866-716-7473

SOURCE Inter Pipeline Ltd.

www.interpipeline.com

