Inter Pipeline Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX:IPL) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on November 7, 2019. A conference call and webcast has been scheduled for November 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 231-8191. The conference ID is 8829797. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 15, 2019 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056. The code for the replay is 8829797.

Related Documents View PDF Q3 Conference Call (CNW Group/Inter Pipeline Ltd.)

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline's website at www.interpipeline.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Roberge

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 403-290-6015 or 1-866-716-7473

Media Relations:

Breanne Oliver

Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@interpipeline.com

Tel: 587-475-1118 or 1-866-716-7473

