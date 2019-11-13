Inter Pipeline Announces $700 million Hybrid Note Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline") (TSX: IPL) announced today that it has priced an offering of $700 million of 6.625% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due November 19, 2079.

The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2019. Inter Pipeline will use the net proceeds of the offering to fund capital projects, repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.

The issue was underwritten by a syndicate co-led by BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities Inc. under Inter Pipeline's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 18, 2018 and a related prospectus supplement to be dated November 13, 2019.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing, and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

