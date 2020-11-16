Inter Pipeline and NAIT to Provide Update on Plastics Waste Reduction Research Partnership

CALGARY and EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL) and The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) will host a live virtual update on the progress of plastics waste applied research projects under the $10 million Plastics Research in Action (PRIA) partnership that was announced in November 2019.

Media and all interested members of the public are invited to participate. Speakers include Inter Pipeline, researchers and students from the NAIT PRIA research team and David James, Associate Deputy Minister, Natural Gas, Alberta Energy.

The Plastics Research in Action initiative, a ten-year research program led by industry and research experts at Inter Pipeline and NAIT focuses on identifying opportunities for society to reuse and recycle plastic waste, as well as optimizing facility processes at Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

The virtual update event will outline the progress made to date on the two current applied research projects within PRIA:

Identifying and monitoring microplastics in water

Development and testing of recycled plastics in asphalt in the Alberta climate

Date: November 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Location: To register in advance for this virtual update event, please click HERE or visit www.nait.ca/pria.

About Plastics Research in Action

Inter Pipeline and NAIT are working together to develop applied research solutions to advance the reuse and recycling of plastic in Canada. The ten-year agreement, known as Plastics Research in Action (PRIA) is funded by a $10 million commitment from Inter Pipeline, which represents the largest applied research partnership in NAIT's history. www.nait.ca/pria

About Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex - Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com

About NAIT

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) is a leading Canadian polytechnic, delivering education in science, technology and the environment; business; health and skilled trades. With nearly 34,000 credit and non-credit students and a 98 per cent employer satisfaction rate. NAIT grads are essential to the provincial economy. NAIT also contributes to Alberta's prosperity by helping business and industry become more competitive with Industry Solutions offered through its Productivity and Innovation Centre, including technology adoption, business and product innovation and industry-driven research. Recognized as one of Alberta's top employers, NAIT provides outstanding returns on investment for its graduates, partners, the provincial government and the people of Alberta. www.nait.ca

