Inter Milan Legends to Appear at REPT BATTERO's SNEC 2026 Booth Following Historic Double Championship

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- REPT BATTERO, a leading global energy storage solutions provider, today announced that Inter Milan football legends will make a special appearance at its booth at SNEC 2026 (PV Power Expo), marking the first major public activation since the two parties formalized their Global Official Battery and Energy Storage Partnership in May 2026.

(REPT BATTERO x Inter Milan)

The appearance comes on the heels of Inter Milan's triumphant 2025–26 season, in which the club claimed both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia -- a domestic double that underscores the club's status as one of Europe's most storied football institutions with a truly global fanbase.

At the SNEC booth, REPT BATTERO and Inter Milan will jointly showcase the company's latest energy storage products and solutions, bringing together the worlds of elite sport and clean energy innovation.

Inter Milan is a world-class sporting IP with unparalleled international reach. Through this collaboration, REPT BATTERO is connecting with global markets in a more dynamic and internationally resonant way, accelerating recognition of the brand, technology, and values on the world stage.

Beyond brand visibility, REPT BATTERO continues to deepen its commitment to the global market, advancing the deployment of its energy storage products, technologies, and service ecosystems to support the global energy transition.

SOURCE REPT BATTERO

XuWanting, [email protected], +86 15335160809, 15335160809