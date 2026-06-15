Intellias achieves AWS AI Services Competency

Recognition reflects Intellias expertise in delivering AI outcomes across industries

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Intellias, an AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions partner, has achieved the AWS AI Services Competency. The designation places Intellias among a select group of AWS partners recognized for proven capability in implementing generative AI solutions at scale on AWS infrastructure.

The AWS AI Services Competency recognizes partners with demonstrated expertise and proven customer success in delivering production-ready AI. Intellias completed a rigorous technical validation, including assessments of implementations:

For a property intelligence company, Intellias modernized an aerial imagery analysis platform by migrating a legacy batch-based ML pipeline to an AWS serverless architecture. The result was a tenfold reduction in the total cost of ownership and faster property risk assessments.

For a major identity and location technology company, Intellias replaced fragmented product and customer data silos with a modern data platform and a generative AI-powered analytics assistant. End-customers are now served automated insights about their businesses and can query identity verification data in natural language with reducing time-to-insight from hours to eight seconds or less.

For an agribusiness company, Intellias built a multi-agent AI platform that unified fragmented marketing data across six data sources into a single interface. Marketing teams now create campaign briefs in under an hour, a process that took two to three days.

For a global mobility company, Intellias delivered a GraphRAG solution that transformed manual map data validation across more than 5,000 pages of documentation into an automated, real-time process, reducing validation time by up to 60%.

"Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency reflects Intellias broader transition to an AI-enabled company. The Intellias Pragmatic AI Playbook defines how we deliver this by upskilling engineering teams for agentic development and product strategy and accelerating delivery through AI Pods. For our clients, this validation means a clearer path to real AI outcomes, with clarity and confidence." - Andriy Terlyha, Chief Delivery Officer and Partner at Intellias.

The new competency creates opportunities for Intellias and AWS to collaborate to reduce barriers to AI adoption at scale. Benefits include:

AWS-validated expertise: a partner technically vetted by AWS and proven in real-world generative AI deployments

a partner technically vetted by AWS and proven in real-world generative AI deployments Faster time to market: AI-enabled engineering accelerates delivery, reducing time to market

AI-enabled engineering accelerates delivery, reducing time to market Measurable business value: an approach that turns AI initiatives into production outcomes

an approach that turns AI initiatives into production outcomes Responsible AI by design: solutions built with security, privacy, and compliance requirements

The designation expands Intellias portfolio of AWS validations, including Migration & Modernization, Data & Analytics, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive Services, and Financial Services.

About Intellias

Intellias is an AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions partner. Intellias works with organizations worldwide to help them embrace AI-led innovation at scale and launch award-winning solutions. For more than 20 years, Intellias has built deep domain expertise in the mobility, healthcare and life sciences, FSI and retail industries. Intellias delivers clear business outcomes for clients, including HERE Technologies, ZEEKR, Syngenta, TomTom, and Travis Perkins.

Intellias: clear outcomes ahead.

SOURCE Intellias

CONTACT : Holly Pither, [email protected], 07966 088878