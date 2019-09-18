Intelex Reports 349% Spike in EHSQ Mobile App Adoption

"Early mobile EHSQ apps focused on businesses calling upon frontline workers to capture incident details on mobile devices on the fly," said Bryden Waggott, Vice President Solution Management at Intelex Technologies, ULC. "This approach did not consider the workers themselves. No one knows EHSQ better than employees – they live it every minute of every day on the job. The tipping point in mobile app adoption is leading with employee collaboration and data consumption via a user-centric experience. What follows is an engaged and informed workforce that in turn eagerly shares frontline EHSQ observations, insights and expertise for continuous program performance and improvement."

Today, the most successful mobile EHSQ deployments boasting thousands of users in a single organization take into consideration that the evolving workforce has fundamentally different expectations of technology, communication, engagement, and overall experience. Digital natives demand that their EHSQ mobile app experience is one that is user-friendly, simple, and intuitive. It must also include things such as behaviour-based safety, offline capabilities, and employee engagement tools that not only pull data submitted by front-line workers but also push critical information in real-time and allow for collaboration between management and workers.

Key drivers for the increase in the Intelex mobile app adoption include:

Native, Intuitive Experience: Native iOS and Android applications provide users with a mobile app experience they are accustomed to and allow for the use of device-specific functions, such as the camera, to be used seamlessly with the app.

Native iOS and Android applications provide users with a mobile app experience they are accustomed to and allow for the use of device-specific functions, such as the camera, to be used seamlessly with the app. Bulletins & Collaboration Tools: The app comes with a set of engagement tools including bulletins, polling capabilities, and more. Bulletins engage workers with EHSQ-related content and create a workplace of sharing and collaboration. Users can share micro-learnings, safety bulletins, training documents, and track recipient responses, promoting employee EHSQ engagement.

The app comes with a set of engagement tools including bulletins, polling capabilities, and more. Bulletins engage workers with EHSQ-related content and create a workplace of sharing and collaboration. Users can share micro-learnings, safety bulletins, training documents, and track recipient responses, promoting employee EHSQ engagement. Zero-Code App Builder: Admins can tailor the mobile app to the needs of their business' EHSQ program without the need to develop any code or hire an app developer.

Admins can tailor the mobile app to the needs of their business' EHSQ program without the need to develop any code or hire an app developer. One Mobile App for All EHSQ Functions: The integrated platform provides access to all mobile-enabled applications in a single, unified mobile application instead of requiring users to install multiple apps for different functions within the platform.

The integrated platform provides access to all mobile-enabled applications in a single, unified mobile application instead of requiring users to install multiple apps for different functions within the platform. Offline Sync: Workers are not always online or have access to connectivity while on the job. With the Intelex app, workers can enter observations or fill out an inspection checklist in the app while offline, and then the information automatically syncs without the need to re-key data or other user intervention.

Workers are not always online or have access to connectivity while on the job. With the Intelex app, workers can enter observations or fill out an inspection checklist in the app while offline, and then the information automatically syncs without the need to re-key data or other user intervention. Image & Voice-Driven Reporting: Enhanced data collection leverages digital imaging and voice annotation to provide a breadth of real-time data points for a more proactive EHSQ posture.

With increased data intelligence, customers are turning to mobile EHSQ to fit the growing needs and expectations of diverse workforces to bridge the generational gaps between digital natives and more traditional workers who express more apprehension towards digital transformation. The key is simplicity with a native experience they can relate to.

For more information on the mobile experience, please visit here.

Additional Resources:

Video: Lloyd's Register: Customer Spotlight – Transforming Safety in the Digital Age

Webinar: Best Practices: Get Your Safety Moving with Mobile

Blog: Transforming Safety in the Fourth Digital Age

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leave behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex's scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Over 1,100 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com .

SOURCE Intelex Technologies

For further information: INTELEX PR CONTACT: Contact: Jennifer Rollo, Corporate Communications Mgr., Phone: +1.416.646.2597, Email: Jennifer.rollo@intelex.com

Related Links

www.intelex.com

