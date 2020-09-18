Integrated Tourism Promotion Campaign - All Types of Excursions to Say Bonjour Québec This Fall

Travellers will be encouraged to plan multiple excursions to discover Québec's 22 tourist regions through the following five themes that are popular with travellers in the province during the fall: Local Flavours , Resorts , Outdoor Activities , Paths to Discover and Cities and Culture . Here, in Québec, there is something for everyone.

Every reason and every moment is good to say Bonjour Québec!

With this campaign, travellers will follow the path of their desires by enjoying the season, all the while continuing to cultivate special ties with the local people and places that have so much to offer. Whether Quebecers are planning a short trip or a longer stay, Québec's colourful treasures are just waiting to be discovered. Whether they are travelling on foot, by bike, by bus, or by car, Quebecers will find inspiration for their next adventure and build new memories along the way while stepping away from their routine and everyday life.

Until November 2, 2020, five 15-second promotional videos will be broadcasted on television and online. Newspapers and outdoor advertising will also encourage the public to continue exploring Québec and to discover its colourful fall landscapes.

"Québec is a unique destination, with exceptional tourist experiences that change with the seasons. The fall portion of the promotional tourism campaign calls for escapism just as much as for great adventures and moments of serenity, notably by taking advantage of the Explore Québec and Passport Attractions programs, two initiatives of the Québec Government that offer the opportunity to discover Québec's tourist attractions and accommodations at lower prices. I invite all Quebecers to say Bonjour Québec and plan their fall getaways, which will be absolutely unforgettable."

"It gives us great joy to invite Quebecers to continue visiting Québec's 22 tourist regions this fall: these are their places and their people. Travelling in Québec is a way of encouraging the local economy and supporting tourism businesses, while enjoying the best that the province has to offer. Tourism companies have risen to the challenge of adapting their services and are ready, with their teams, to continue to welcome you safely."

Bonjour Québec: An updated tourism signature

Unveiled on June 21 by the Minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, the new signature for the industry is a powerful and deliberate reminder that the Québec experience relies first and foremost on our encounters with welcoming Quebecers who are proud of their province and its charming features. The signature also evokes the Francophone culture and the warm hospitality that has established Québec as a world-class destination.

About the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

The Alliance is committed to making Québec a sustainable and world-class tourist destination. As an agent of the ministère du Tourisme to promote the destination to markets outside Québec, it serves as the voice for 10,000 tourism businesses, represented by 40 regional and industry association partners. Dedicated to the success of the industry it unifies, serves and represents, the Alliance supports and participates in the development and marketing of Québec's tourism. The Alliance contributes to the national and international influence of the destination and to increasing the economic impact in Québec.

