Integrated DNA Technologies Unveils New Custom Vector Onboarding Tool to Optimize Gene Synthesis

New online tool provides an easy-to-use solution to create 100% sequence-verified clonal DNA

CORALVILLE, Iowa, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ --Global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) is expanding its gene synthesis offerings with a new custom vector onboarding tool. The easy-to-use solution is designed for researchers who want to skip in-house cloning steps and move quickly into functional studies with 100% sequence-verified clonal DNA. By using IDT's new gene synthesis custom vector onboarding tool, researchers can submit their vector sequence via IDT's website without having to contact a sales representative, eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth emails.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) is expanding its gene synthesis offerings with a new custom vector onboarding tool. The easy-to-use solution is designed for researchers who want to skip in-house cloning steps and move quickly into functional studies with 100% sequence-verified clonal DNA.

To see IDT's new custom vector onboarding tool, visit https://www.idtdna.com/genes.

Customers receive the following benefits by onboarding their vector with IDT:

Time savings : Once onboarded, IDT does the cloning and customers can order fully cloned genes in their vector at anytime.

: Once onboarded, IDT does the cloning and customers can order fully cloned genes in their vector at anytime. No recurring fees : After a one-time cost of $500 for onboarding a custom vector, customers will not incur additional fees when ordering inserts in their custom vector, and no minimum order is required.

: After a one-time cost of for onboarding a custom vector, customers will not incur additional fees when ordering inserts in their custom vector, and no minimum order is required. Confidentiality: All online ordering steps, including sequence entry, are secure and protected. Confidentiality is a high priority and IDT ensures your IP is safe.

"With gene synthesis accelerating research and propelling the design, build, test, and learn cycle that underpins innovations in synthetic biology, efficiency and speed are increasingly becoming more critical to researchers," said Sandy Ottensmann, VP/GM of Gene Writing and Editing at IDT. "We designed our new custom vector onboarding tool with this in mind, with the goal of enabling researchers to continue advancing their important experiments by equipping them with the solutions they need to rapidly develop at scale, at efficient costs."

IDT's new custom onboarding vector tool is the latest addition to IDT's broad synthetic biology portfolio, which is comprised of gene and gene fragment offerings. As a large-scale provider of synthetic DNA, IDT can make gene fragments between 125 bp to 3 kb and custom genes between 25 bp to 5 kb. Genes greater than 5 kb require custom quoting. Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, IDT plans to leverage its expanded U.S.-based synthetic biology manufacturing facility footprint to further enhance its gene synthesis portfolio with differentiated offerings.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, featuring the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT's infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher's science and technology leadership puts IDT's solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.

SOURCE Integrated DNA Technologies

For further information: Kristina Sarenas, Director of PR, 800-328-2661 (USA & Canada), +1 319-626-8400 (outside USA), [email protected]