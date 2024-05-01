Integral Sponsors the $APE Accelerator to Propel ApeCoin Ecosystem

Integral's partnership offers startups perks and discounts, enhancing the support provided by the $APE Accelerator for projects adding value to ApeCoin holders.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Integral announces a strategic collaboration by sponsoring the $APE Accelerator, a community-centric Web3 accelerator and launchpad. Funded by the ApeCoin DAO, the accelerator is committed to supporting and launching projects that deliver tangible benefits to ApeCoin holders and contribute to the enrichment of the broader ecosystem.

Integral announces sponsorship of the $APE Accelerator, a community-centric Web3 accelerator and launchpad. (CNW Group/Integral Treasury)

Crafted and overseen by Forj, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and partner of Integral, the $APE Accelerator was established in response to the community's approval of AIP-209 . This endeavor represents a collective effort to harness the transformative potential of Web3 technologies, with a focus on initiatives that drive value creation within the ApeCoin community.

Through Integral's sponsorship, participating startups will gain access to a suite of perks and discounts, further elevating the comprehensive support framework provided by the $APE Accelerator. This collaboration underscores Integral's investment in the future of Web3 and its commitment to fostering innovation that resonates with the values and aspirations of the ApeCoin ecosystem.

"At Integral, we're always looking for collaborators who share our goal of growing the web3 space. The collaboration between Integral and the $APE Accelerator ensures that teams will have the financial reporting and accounting tools required as they're launching and growing in the space." says William Grant, Head of Growth at Integral.

"Our partnership with Integral is just another example of how $APE Accelerator looks to harness the best tools in the space to support the growth of our projects" Says Harry Liu, CEO of Forj. "Integral is a critical platform for high-growth startups, and a foundational product for our program."

The $APE Accelerator exemplifies a community-driven approach to startup development, offering strategic guidance, expert advisory, and exclusive access to innovative projects before their wider release. Integral's participation amplifies the accelerator's mission, providing an unparalleled opportunity for startups to leverage the ApeCoin community's dynamic and engaged network.

As Integral, Forj and the $APE Accelerator move forward, their collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks for community-driven innovation, demonstrating the profound impact of collective support and strategic partnerships in the Web3 domain.

SOURCE Integral Treasury

For further information: Press: [email protected]; Founder/CEO: Gui Laliberté; Twitter: Integral_xyz_