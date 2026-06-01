Integracare Proudly Names Tim Thomas as Chief Growth Officer

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - lntegracare Inc. ("lntegracare") has delivered the highest quality home care services in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa for over 30 years. The company has built an award-winning reputation providing premium homecare focused on client dignity, independence and professionalism.

Integracare is proud to announce the hiring of Tim Thomas as Chief Growth Officer. Tim Thomas is a leader in the home care industry with over a decade of experience. He began his journey in 2014 as a franchise owner of Home Care Assistance. Following TheKey's acquisition of Home Care Assistance in 2021, Tim transitioned into a leadership role in the organization, managing business development and operational excellence on a national scale. Tim is committed to bringing the highest quality home care possible for people across Canada

"I've spent the last 15 years building and scaling home care across Canada -- first as the owner-operator of my own agency, and most recently leading the Canadian division of a major international provider. I'm honoured to bring that experience to Integracare, an organization whose unwavering commitment to clients and caregivers aligns so closely with everything I believe great home care should be." said Tim Thomas, Chief Growth Officer.

"We are thrilled that Tim is joining the Integracare Family! His knowledge and experience of the home care industry in Canada, combined with our shared values will be a recipe for success. We are excited to expand Integracare under Tim's guidance and direction. He fully understands and embraces our mission and shares our vision of helping our clients maintain their independence and promoting joyful living. Tim will fit in perfectly with our team and will bring strategic insight into our strategic and organic growth initiatives." said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO.

About Integracare

Integracare is a leader in the private pay home healthcare market in Ontario, Canada, with offices in midtown Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Integracare prides itself on excellence in client service and delivery of home health care services, facilitated through its team of highly trained and dedicated caregivers. Integracare works tirelessly to promote a strong culture within its operations and has been a regular recipient of the Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses as well as being certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Integracare is also ISO Accredited. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, 416.421.4243, or visit https://integracarehomecare.ca

SOURCE Integracare Inc