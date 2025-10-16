INTEGRA PUBLISHES 5th ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has published its 5th annual Sustainability Report (the "Report"), outlining Integra's strong performance over a transitional year as the Company moved into production with the acquisition of the Florida Canyon Mine ("Florida Canyon") in northern Nevada. The Report aligns with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals and Mining Standard and covers Integra's activities and performance from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024. As disclosed, certain metrics within the report include data from Florida Canyon exclusively for the two-month period of November and December 2024, outlining performance while under Integra ownership.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Highlights:

Environmental: Maintained zero reportable spills across our development projects and at operating sites since Integra ownership Sustained water management performance across our operations, with no breaches in water discharge permits and strict adherence to environmental standards Expanded the Company's Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Trout Unlimited to include additional conservation efforts in proximity to Integra's operations in northern Nevada

Social: Contributed over US$90,000 to local communities through donations, sponsorships, and in-kind support, supporting over 22,500 people through community programs and strategic investments Connected with more than 12,000 individuals through meaningful outreach and stakeholder engagement efforts Exemplary Health & Safety performance at Florida Canyon Mine in 2024, underlined by 9 team members receiving safety awards from the Nevada Mining Association Achieved zero lost-time injuries across all assets, with a year-over-year improvement in the total incident frequency rate

Governance: Successfully completed the acquisition of Florida Canyon, strengthening operational capacity and supporting strategic growth 30% of corporate objectives are ESG-linked and 100% of these metrics were fulfilled



George Salamis, President, CEO and Director of Integra commented: "For years, Integra has used a development strategy hinged upon the idea that strong environmental, social, and governance principles would underpin how we design, permit, and build our future operations. Now, as the operators of Florida Canyon, the measure lies in our ability to apply those principles as we deploy capital to support consistent production at Florida Canyon, as well as drive the Company's broader growth strategy. Integra continues to lead with transparency, with respect for local communities and Tribal Nations, and with the recognition that exceptional environmental, social, and governance performance are fundamental drivers that create lasting value for all stakeholders."

About Integra Resources

Integra is a growing precious metals producer in the Great Basin of the Western United States. Integra is focused on demonstrating profitability and operational excellence at its principal operating asset, the Florida Canyon Mine, located in Nevada. In addition, Integra is committed to advancing its flagship development-stage heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Nevada North Project located in western Nevada. Integra creates sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities through successful mining operations, efficient project development, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic M&A, while upholding the highest industry standards for environmental, social, and governance practices.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

George Salamis

President, CEO and Director

