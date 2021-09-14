Insurance Quotes for Motorcycles, ATVs, & Snowmobiles Just Got Faster

MAGRATH, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Surex, Canada's fastest growing Online Insurance Marketplace™, is announcing the launch of additional lines of business onto it's platform. Motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles are now a fully digital offering, allowing Canadians to quote, compare and buy online! Surex is known for one thing: our dedication to customer service. Whether we are expanding our broker teams, or continuously developing technology for our platform, we're doing it to better serve our consumers. We heard loud and clear that a faster, more efficient product was needed for these specific lines of business, today we are proud to announce that we built it.

"At Surex we are focused on building tools that will increase the efficiency of our insurance advisors. By digitizing the quote & purchase process for Motorcycles, ATVs and Snowmobiles, we've enhanced the customer experience and increased our ability to offer these products at scale" - Matt Alston, COO

This new feature launched just in time for the motorcycle season and we've seen great success, we expect the same success for the fall and winter for ATVs and Snowmobiles. Our advisors, clients and partners are happy with these new product enhancements.

"We are excited to offer these additional lines of business to our partnership network through our API. The more value we can add to these partnerships the better it is for everyone." - Jeff Hill, VP of Business Development

About Surex

Surex is Canada's fastest growing online insurance marketplace. Quote, compare & buy online, with access to instant proof of insurance. Surex provides auto, home, and business insurance to customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Newfoundland, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon. The company was named on the Canadian Business' Growth 500 list the last three years, as well as on IBC's Top 10 Insurance Brokerages in Canada for 2021.

