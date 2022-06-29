Insurance providers can assess customer health risks in real-time using contactless vital sign monitoring solution from NuraLogix

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Insurance providers are now able to evaluate customer health risks in real-time using a revolutionary contactless wellness and vital sign monitoring solution from NuraLogix.

The application allows insurance providers to quickly perform a customer health check during the online interview process using a web-browser. The NuraLogix technology uses a conventional video camera to extract blood flow information from the face, in a patented process called Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™), resulting in more than 30+ medical grade health and wellness measurements.

The NuraLogix technology was available for demonstration at the America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) show in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 21 to 23.

The benefits of integrating a vital sign monitoring system into the insurance evaluation process are numerous: reduced costs of underwriting a policy, no nurses needed to conduct physical examinations or take fluid samples, improved compliance with the terms of lower-cost standard policies to avoid price increases, and more. This technology has also been shown to create a 'Sentinel Effect,' reducing fraud and improving the accuracy of questionnaire responses.

The Background

Currently in the insurance industry, providers calculate premiums for users, the amount users pay in exchange for coverage. Insurance premiums are based on a wide variety of factors such as age, gender, risk, type of coverage, location, and more. Providers calculate the likelihood the user will need to use the insurance, for example, younger people are less likely to need medical care, so their premiums are generally cheaper. Integrating the NuraLogix technology into the risk evaluation process allows insurers to calculate premiums using accurate health data of the individual and potentially even provide incentives to get healthier.

About AHIP 2022

America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) is the national association of nearly 1,300 members who provide healthcare insurance to more than 200 million Americans. As a national trade association in the health insurance industry, AHIP lobbies to create a more affordable healthcare system through research and policy. Their conference, AHIP 2022, (Formerly 'Institute & Expo') brings together the people, ideas, and solutions that guide greater health.

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix's technology is based on extensive peer-reviewed research and clinical studies, a fact which differentiates them from their competitors. NuraLogix has conducted multiple clinical studies and published research in many notable publications such as Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, and the Journal of Natural Sciences (JNS). NuraLogix currently holds 11 patents, with more pending. Their impressive client roster includes Japanese systems integration leader NTT Data; Sanitas, the second largest medical insurance company in Spain; and Lafiya Telehealth, a Nigerian-based health telehealth platform which provides 24/7 virtual healthcare services to residents in remote and rural areas.

To Learn More:

Visit our website:

NuraLogix - https://www.nuralogix.ai/

Disclaimers:

Note: In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

SOURCE NuraLogix Corporation

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Chris Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected] , Tel: 437-928-2666