Insurance experts available to help Albertans affected by wildfire

EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - With more than 100 active wildfires in Alberta, including a number that are currently listed as out of control, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V-CAMP) to provide insurance information to affected residents.

IBC is in close contact with provincial government and emergency management officials, as well as with municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing extremely rapidly. Click here for the latest updates from the Government of Alberta.

"Unfortunately, the wildfires across Alberta over the past week have resulted in the loss of multiple properties. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted and whose property has been damaged," said Rob de Pruis, National Director of Consumer and Industry Relations, IBC. "Special thanks to all the first responders who have been working so diligently to protect lives and property. While recovery efforts continue, rest assured that anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process. Those with general insurance questions are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's Virtual CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are on hand at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. Albertans can also visit IBC's Wildfires webpage to learn more about their insurance coverage and the various stages of the claims process.

When the Smoke Clears . . . What's Covered?

Virtually every home insurance policy covers damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policy holder or a member of their household.

Damage to vehicles from fire is usually covered if comprehensive or all perils coverage car insurance was purchased. As this coverage is not mandatory, talk to your insurance representative to ensure that you have appropriate insurance coverage.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are evacuated or unable to return home as a result of insurable damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.

List all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

