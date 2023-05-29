Insurance experts available to assist Atlantic Canadians affected by ongoing wildfires

HALIFAX, NS, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - With active wildfires in Tantallon and Barrington Lake, Nova Scotia, and Stein Lake near Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed its Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (CAMP) to provide insurance information to affected residents.

IBC is in close contact with provincial governments and emergency management officials, as well as with municipal officials in the affected communities. This situation is changing rapidly. The Government of Nova Scotia is continuing to provide updates on its Emergency Alert and Information webpage. Residents in New Brunswick can get the latest wildfire information and updates via the Government of New Brunswick's Public Advisories website and Forest Fire Watch webpage.

"While firefighting efforts continue, the ongoing wildfires in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have resulted in the loss of multiple properties. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted and whose property has been damaged," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We extend a heartfelt thank you to all the first responders who have been working tirelessly to protect lives and property in the affected regions. Rest assured, anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged can contact their insurance representative when they are ready to start the claims process."

IBC CAMP staff will be available, starting on May 30, at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax (26 Thomas Raddall Dr.) to answer insurance-related questions for Nova Scotia consumers and business owners affected by fire damage. Consumers who are unable to visit IBC's physical CAMP location are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre by phone at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or by email at [email protected].

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are available to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. Consumers can also visit IBC's Wildfires webpage to learn more about insurance coverage and the various stages of the claims process.

When the Smoke Clears, What's Covered?

Virtually every home insurance policy covers damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policyholder or a member of their household.

Damage to vehicles from fire is usually covered if comprehensive or all perils car insurance coverage was purchased. As this coverage is not mandatory, talk to your insurance representative to ensure that you have appropriate insurance coverage.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are evacuated or unable to return home as a result of insurable damage are entitled to additional living expenses (ALE).

What Is ALE and What Does it Cover?

Most homeowner's, condominium unit owner's and tenant's insurance policies cover the cost of alternative accommodations and living expenses for people who are prohibited from returning home due to a mandatory evacuation order or because their home is unlivable as a result of insured damage, in this case, fire or related damage.

ALE covers additional living costs over and above your normal expenses. For example, if your temporary accommodations didn't have laundry facilities and you have to use a laundromat, those laundromat expenses should be covered.

ALE does not cover all of your living expenses while you are displaced; it covers your increased cost of living as a result of being displaced. ALE starts from the date of evacuation. There could be a limit to this coverage, so check with your insurance provider for details.

For additional information, please see IBC's Additional Living Expenses brochure.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.

List all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

