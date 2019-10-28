Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) Congratulates Ontario Government on Green Infrastructure Announcement

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting today, communities in Ontario with populations under 100,000 can apply for funding to support stormwater and wastewater infrastructure through the Green Infrastructure stream, part of the joint federal/provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

"IBC congratulates the Ontario government for investing in stormwater and wastewater infrastructure," said Kim Donaldson, Vice-President, Ontario, IBC. "We have been calling for investments in flood defence infrastructure. These investments will help protect people and communities from the impacts of extreme weather and flooding. We're happy to see that smaller communities are now eligible for this funding," added Donaldson.

The initial intake of the Green Infrastructure stream targets projects in communities where it is needed most. Municipalities, First Nations, local service boards, conservation authorities and other not-for-profit entities that own eligible infrastructure assets may apply for project funding up to a maximum of $3 million in total per project for eligible costs. Approximately $200 million will be available in federal and provincial funding.

