Insurance Bureau of Canada deploys CAMP after Barrie tornado

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of the tornado in Barrie on July 15, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has deployed the Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (CAMP), a program that provides disaster victims with access to on-site insurance related information. The City of Barrie has set up the Emergency Support Centre at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School. As of Monday, July 19, IBC has representatives at the school to help answer insurance-related questions.

Affected residents can also contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1–844-227-5422) for further information about home, business or car insurance related to the tornado.

Every policy is different. Know what your insurance covers.

Your insurance representative can confirm your current policy's coverage. Damage to homes caused by a tornado, including wind and rain, is usually covered. This includes:

Losses caused by flying debris or fallen trees and/or branches

Damage to your home and its contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind

Damage to vehicles from wind or water, if you have comprehensive or all perils coverage as part of your car insurance policy. This coverage is optional, so check with your insurance representative about the coverage you have purchased.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to stay in their homes because of insured damage may be entitled to additional living expenses. Check with your insurance representative to find out what your policy covers.

Tips for starting the claims process

When it is safe, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when documenting damage. providing information.

Ask your insurance representative whether you are entitled to additional living expenses and for what period of time.

Keep all of the receipts related to cleanup. If you've been displaced, keep the receipts for your additional living expenses.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster by your insurance company. Given the number of people affected by the tornado, it may take some time, but you will be contacted.

The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the process. Take notes and ask questions during these conversations.

Your insurance company will ask you to complete a Proof of Loss form to list the property and/or items that have been damaged or destroyed, with the corresponding value or cost of the damage or loss. You must sign and swear that the statements you make in the Proof of Loss are true. Ask your insurance representative or claims adjuster to clarify anything you are unsure about.

For more insurance information related to wind damage and tornadoes, visit: http://www.ibc.ca/on/disaster/wind

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow IBC on Twitter @InsuranceBureau and @IBC_Ontario or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Barrasa, Manager, Media Relations, 416-550-9062, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

