Insurance Bureau of Canada and ShakeOut BC to Participate in the 8th Annual High Ground Hike

Event aims to raise awareness for earthquake and tsunami risk

TOFINO, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and ShakeOut BC are thrilled to be joining Prepared BC and the District of Tofino for their eighth annual High Ground Hike during Tsunami Preparedness Week. Taking place in person this Friday in Tofino, British Columbia (BC), the High Ground Hike aims to raise awareness about BC's tsunami risk and give British Columbians who live along the coast an opportunity to practice reaching a tsunami-safe location.

A tsunami is a series of waves that result from a large and sudden displacement of the ocean that is most often caused by a large undersea earthquake. British Columbians are encouraged to review and follow these important steps to ensure they know what to do in the event of a tsunami:

Become familiar with local evacuation routes and reception centre locations. Practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On!" if you're near the coast and feel an earthquake, and then move to higher ground immediately. Once reaching high ground, stay there. Wait for the "all clear" from local officials to confirm the threat is over. Tsunami waves can last several hours. Always follow instructions from local officials during an emergency. People in coastal communities should subscribe to local emergency and weather alerts, if possible. If you are not in a tsunami zone, stay home and be prepared to help family, friends and neighbours.

BC is a seismically active province and most coastal communities like Tofino are at risk for tsunamis caused by undersea earthquakes or even a volcanic eruption, like the one observed near the Tonga Islands on January 14, 2022.

For more resources on earthquake preparedness and to register for the Great British Columbia ShakeOut – the world's largest earthquake preparedness drill – on October 19, 2023, please visit www.shakeoutbc.ca.

Quotes:

Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

"Earthquakes and tsunamis strike without warning. While potential earthquake hazards depend on your location, everywhere in British Columbia is considered high risk in relation to the rest of Canada. That is why it is never too late to update our emergency preparedness plans and practice 'Drop, Cover, and Hold On!' ShakeOut BC encourages everyone to spread the word and join us during the 8th Annual High Ground Hike in Tofino."

Dan Law, Mayor, District of Tofino

"The High Ground Hike is the perfect opportunity to get your emergency preparedness backpack on and test out your earthquake and tsunami safety skills. Thank you to all the participants and volunteers who make this an amazing annual event. See you on the high ground Tofino!"

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific & Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada

"More than 4,000 earthquakes occur across Canada every year and experts predict that there is a one-in-three chance that a major earthquake will strike at some point over the next 50 years. The High Ground Hike gives British Columbians the opportunity to learn about the potential for a catastrophic event and how to better prepare when faced with an emergency. Governments, industry, and citizens all have a role to play in creating a culture of preparedness. Awareness is the first step and this event aims to create that."

About High Ground Hikes

High Ground Hikes are community events held annually during Tsunami Preparedness Week. These hikes aim to raise awareness about BC's tsunami risk and give people along the coast an opportunity to practice reaching a tsunami-safe location. This year, Tsunami Preparedness Week is from April 9 to 15. Be sure to check for a High Ground Hike near you!

