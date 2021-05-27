Institution of Structural Engineers Gold Medallist 2021 is announced

Since its inception in 1922, the Gold Medal has been awarded for exceptional contributions to the advancement of structural engineering. The 2021 medal is awarded in recognition of Paul's world leadership in the design of architecturally expressive structures that incorporate unconventional use of materials, including hybrids of wood, steel and concrete.

"Paul Fast has seen the firm grow from one person to a staff of more than 125 with offices in Canada, USA and Germany".

For over three decades, Paul has been the design lead for many of Fast + Epp's most significant award-winning projects, including the Richmond Olympic Oval roof, the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, the Kingsway Pedestrian Bridge, and the 18-storey Tallwood House at UBC. He has seen the firm grow from one person to a staff of 125 with offices in Canada, USA and Germany.

Paul said of the award:

"This is truly a very special recognition by the Institution of Structural Engineers. It is also most humbling when considering the pedigree and talent of previous award winners. I have had the wonderful privilege of embarking on many adventures with clients and architects alike that opened the door wide for ambitious design exploration. Collaboration with our Fast + Epp staff has also been most rewarding and filled with abundant design enjoyment and much laughter. I am grateful for my professional lot in life."

Subject to travel restrictions, Paul will be giving his Gold Medal address at an Awards ceremony at the Institution's London UK headquarters in September. Further announcements will follow in due course.

About the award

The Gold Medal was first presented in 1922 to Professor Henry Adams. Other past recipients include Felix Candela, Ove Arup, Oleg Kerensky and Edmund Happold.

About the Institution of Structural Engineers

The Institution of Structural Engineers is the world's largest membership organisation dedicated to the art and science of structural engineering. It is a leading source of expertise on all structural engineering and public safety issues in the built environment.



The Institution of Structural Engineers has over 31,000 members in 100 countries around the world and was founded in 1908.

www.istructe.org

About Fast + Epp

Fast + Epp is an internationally recognized structural engineering firm with offices in Vancouver, Seattle, New York, Calgary, Edmonton and Darmstadt. The company is recognised for its ability to challenge convention and explore new ideas and design approaches for all building types and materials, including timber, precast concrete, cast-in-place concrete and steel. Having completed over 10 million square feet of hybrid and mass timber buildings around the world over three decades, Fast + Epp have earned a reputation as a global leader in hybrid and timber design.

