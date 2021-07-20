INSTANDA secures top industry talent to drive growth in North America

Digital insurance leader announces the additions of seasoned industry experts, Paul Gabrik and Debbie Wilson, to build on impressive North American market momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- INSTANDA, the SaaS-based digital insurance platform provider, announces a new strategic hire and a key promotion to the North American team following rapid growth and client wins.

New hire, Paul Gabrik, and recently promoted to the senior team, Debbie Wilson, will be reporting to Greg Murphy, Executive Vice President of North America at INSTANDA. Under Greg's leadership the company has won an impressive 12 new customers and increased staff by 150% since the start of 2020. These senior appointments have been made to support the growing customer portfolio, increase delivery capability through partners, and drive new client acquisitions in the region.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Gabrik will be focusing on high-performance revenue strategies to grow the pipeline by developing complete customer insurance solutions using INSTANDA's powerful no-code platform. In addition, Gabrik will develop an executive sponsorship program for strategic clients to share best practices and help shape the long-term capability roadmap for INSTANDA. Gabrik brings over two decades of Sales Management Leadership experience in Consulting, Enterprise Software, SAAS and Services Solutions. His background spans a wide cross-section of businesses from Silicon Valley software companies such as McAfee, Mercury Interactive, and Hewlett Packard, to PE and VC-backed start-ups in the insurance sector.

Accomplishments:

VP of Sales/Partners at Accenture Software Group he led a 250+ member sales organization.

While at Accenture, Paul was part of the leadership that acquired Duck Creek Technologies.

VP of sales at Hewlett Packard, he led an acquisition of $800m in revenue.

in revenue. EVP of Secure Islands, Israeli-based Credit Suisse start-up, generated $30mn revenue in less than a year.

As Chief Operating Officer, Wilson will be responsible for scaling INSTANDA's growth through partner capabilities and INSTANDA's delivery function, ensuring a seamless product implementation experience for clients. She will also be streamlining the tech partner strategy to deliver core capabilities for a world-class customer experience.

Debbie comes with over three decades of entrepreneurial and corporate experience in insurance and software companies, and an impressive pedigree of change for multiple Property and Casualty and Life and Annuity firms in the Fortune 500.

Accomplishments:

CIO for top 10 brokerage firm in Canada executed 150 acquisitions, grew revenue from $35m to $750m .

executed 150 acquisitions, grew revenue from to . VP for Global Business Development at OneShield.

VP at Majesco - puts her in a prime position to ramp up partner capabilities and scale INSTANDA's delivery.

Greg Murphy, Executive Vice President of North America at INSTANDA added: "I am excited to announce the appointments of two highly-regarded leaders in Paul and Debbie who have extensive industry experience and have deliberately chosen to join the leadership team at INSTANDA because they believe in our mission of simplifying insurance technology for the enterprise. These hires signal a new chapter of growth for the business. Their commitment to scaling INSTANDA in North America and capturing incremental market opportunities by delivering high quality customer experiences with the INSTANDA platform will be instrumental in taking things to the next level."

INSTANDA's strong insurance expertise and easily configurable software is a key differentiator in the market. Unlike its competition which tends to be highly inflexible, expensive, and require year plus implementation cycles, INSTANDA can bring complex insurance products to market in a matter of weeks by allowing insurers to easily configure products without the worry of software limitations or upgrades. By creating a unique customer insurance experience MGAs, carriers, and partners alike can build and launch complex insurance products their way, at speed, and remain agile to meet the expectations of today's customers.

INSTANDA is committed to investing in additional product enhancements and full insurance solutions to serve its growing customer base within the North American insurance market. This will position INSTANDA to become the leading SaaS insurance core platform in the largest insurance market in the world.

According to Forrester, the market for no-code platforms, like INSTANDA's, is growing at 40% a year, with spending expected to hit $21.2 billion by 2022. INSTANDA is poised to have a front-seat in this growing market and will continue to add top talent as the company scales.

About INSTANDA

Insurance is complex, but it does not have to be difficult. INSTANDA offers carriers and MGAs the possibility to break away from traditional 'systems heavy' product introductions. By rewriting the narrative on how to build and implement products, INSTANDA's Software-as-a-Service based digital insurance management platform is empowering insurers to thrive in a new generation of insurance. By putting control in the hands of insurers, creating customized products with speed and ease can now become the norm.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices across North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, INSTANDA has helped over 60 clients create over 2,800 insurance products across 13 countries. Join the INSTANDA movement, and visit https://instanda.com/us/ for more information.



SOURCE INSTANDA

For further information: Hope Silveira | [email protected] | +447503162219, Thomas Gabbidon | [email protected] | +447943871859