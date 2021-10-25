Instadose Pharma Establishes New Supply Route

Instadose Pharma Announces it has Established a Supply Route from Southern Africa to North Macedonia through its Initial Delivery of 176 kg of Medical Cannabis

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose Canada", "Instadose" or the "Company"), a global wholesale cannabinoid company, is proud to announce it has established a supply route from South Africa to North Macedonia with a pathfinder delivery of 176 kg of high-grade Medicinal Cannabis.

The delivery, which took place in April 2021, demonstrates Instadose's ability to work with its supply partner in South Africa and its joint venture partner in North Macedonia to successfully meet the high standards of the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ("MALMED") to package, ship and deliver Medical Cannabis into North Macedonia.

"Of great significance to Instadose, the delivery from South Africa demonstrates the ability of Instadose Canada and our joint venture partner, IDP Macedonia, to work together to set in place standards and processes needed to maintain this stable and reliable supply from Southern Africa" said Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose.

About Instadose Pharma Corp

Instadose is seeking to create a large commercial outdoor growing, cultivation, production and global distribution platform for Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil (the "Global Distribution Platform"). Instadose endeavors to utilize the Global Distribution Platform to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale marketplace capable of providing pharmaceutical industry companies with large, sustainable, consistent, diverse, and low–cost supplies of high–quality medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil for use in bulk as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Instadose's Global Distribution Platform spans five (5) world continents to date, including Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Within each continent, Instadose is establishing operational subsidiaries and joint venture partnerships to secure access to government-issued licenses and permits in countries including The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of North Macedonia, the Portuguese Republic, the Republic of India, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada, each seeking to increase their level of participation within the global Medicinal Cannabis industry.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "trend", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend", "estimate", "potential", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to our upcoming shipments of Medical Cannabis. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our Board and Management. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

