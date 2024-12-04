Instacoins Announces New Partnerships with Luxury Goods Companies for Digital Payment Acceptance

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Instacoins is very pleased to announce new partnerships with leading private jet service "ELBJETS", luxury yacht charter company "Luxury Catamarans", and premium timepiece specialist "Watchrr". High-end real estate brokers and auction houses are also onboard to securely accept direct crypto spending and capture new customer opportunities.

As the value of cryptocurrency hits a new high, a fast emerging demographic of wealthy individuals is significantly impacting purchasing patterns in the luxury market. Riding on a new wave of disposable income, the investors are actively seeking to spend on luxury goods, without the need to convert cryptocurrency. However, many businesses are ill equipped to accept digital payments, with concerns around security, set-up fees or general interruptions to current processes.

Leading private jet service ELBJETS, an innovator within the industry segment, has secured a strong competitive advantage by taking the step to accept crypto currency.

"We recognized that cryptocurrency payments aren't simply a trend - they're more and more becoming a standard expectation in modern business," says Kim Sophie Beyer, Marketing Manager at ELBJETS. "We are proactively embracing these innovations to meet the evolving needs of our clients. By integrating these payment options without taking on any crypto market exposure, we're positioning ourselves to attract a new generation of high-net-worth clients who expect this level of financial sophistication. It's about staying ahead of the curve and showing our market that we're evolving with the times."

Instacoins provides reassurance to merchants with regulated infrastructures and personalised service. Furthermore, on behalf of their clients, cryptocurrency payments are instantly converted to traditional cash currency. This removes the need for any cryptocurrency expertise or handling for the merchants. Further benefits include elimination of international transfer fees, transaction times are reduced, and credit card fees are avoided.

Other less obvious benefits have also emerged with accepting cryptocurrency. Word of mouth is powerful, and this customer segment particularly operates through recommendations. Instacoins has observed that many of their clients in the luxury sector have benefited from this behaviour by becoming the 'go-to' provider in their industry for digital payment acceptance.

As demand continues to increase, and to ensure security of high value transitions, Instacoins has shored up its platforms anti-money laundering and fraud prevention measures that have earned recognition from leading compliance company Chainalysis.

"We are very proud of our collaboration with ELBJETS, and other partnerships. We are pleased to offer secure, industry leading digital payment solutions for luxury markets, and to support companies in becoming leaders within their industries". Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO Instacoins.

Instacoins is a licensed virtual currencies service provider founded in 2018. Since its inception, the Instacoins group has evolved to supply both companies and individuals with various digital asset solutions and services on a global level.

