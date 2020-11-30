Insiders Purchase Additional Common Shares of Carebook Technologies Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian digital health company offering innovative digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, insurers, employers and governments, today announced that Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman and Stuart M. Elman, Director (collectively the "Insiders") purchased additional common shares of Carebook ("Common Shares").

The Insiders have purchased 202,000 Common Shares in multiple trades for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $331,328. These recent purchases bring the total of Common Shares recently acquired by the Insiders to 216,500 Common Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $356,689, following the purchase by the Insiders of 14,500 Common Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,361 as disclosed on November 25, 2020.

Immediately after these acquisitions, the Common Shares owned by the Insiders, together with the Common Shares owned by their affiliated entities, represented approximately 55.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

"These additional purchases are being made as Carebook continues to build its leadership position on a global basis, in the digital healthcare space," commented Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman of Carebook. "We are extremely proud to be the majority shareholders of this newly listed and fast- growing public company. Most importantly, we are confident that Carebook's unique digital platform will become the solution of choice and a major instrument of change for the important industries that the company serves."

On November 25, 2020, the Insiders filed an early warning report on Form 62-103F1 under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in respect of the purchases made by the Insiders on November 24, 2020. The purchases made by the Insiders since that date do not trigger the requirement to file an additional early warning report.

About Carebook Technologies

Our core is science. Our solutions are accessible. Our mission is to empower people.

Built on a powerful health platform, Carebook creates highly engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, individuals, governments, and employers. Based in Montreal and led by a world-class team and Board with extensive global business and healthcare industry experience, Carebook's core is science and technology, its philosophy is people-first, and its goal is accessible, connected health for everyone. Carebook recently listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRBK" and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol PMM1.

www.carebook.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, supply chain and availability of materials, mobility and shipping of materials and or products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: The Insiders are located at 2000-600 De Maisonneuve Blvd. West, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3J2. For further information please contact Mr. Stuart M. Elman. The Issuer' s head office is located at 1400-2045 Stanley Street, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2V4.

