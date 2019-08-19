Input Capital Corp. Wins Appeal at Saskatchewan Court of Appeal

REGINA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: INP) (US: INPCF) announces that the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ruled in Input's favour, overturning and setting aside several aspects of a Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench decision last year related to a capital stream contract on which a farmer had defaulted. Input was also awarded costs related to the appeal.

This decision validates Input's streaming contracts and related security as valid and fair. The case will now return to the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench for a determination of damages and for enforcement of the security interests in question.

Doug Emsley, Input's President and CEO, said: "We are very pleased with the decision of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal. We always knew our streaming contracts and dealings were fair, balanced and reasonable, and this decision confirms that. We look forward to continuing to serve our farm clients with this cloud of uncertainty removed."

ABOUT INPUT

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. To a farmer, Input is like a virtual grain company, buying canola and providing financial solutions. To canola buyers, Input is like a large virtual farm which produces and sells canola over a large geographically diverse footprint, but does not own the land, or equipment or operate the farm. As of May 14, 2019, Input has postponed capital deployment operations in light of canola trade uncertainties with China and the effect of this uncertainty on capital availability.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, doug@inputcapital.com; Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice-President & CFO, (306) 347-7202, brad@inputcapital.com

