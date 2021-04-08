Input Capital Corp. Victorious at Saskatchewan Court of Appeal

REGINA, SK, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSXV: INP) (US: INPCF) announces that the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has ruled in Input's favour for a second time, overturning and setting aside several aspects of a Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench decision in 2018 related to a capital stream contract on which a farmer had defaulted.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal previously ruled in Input's favour on this case in August 2019, after which the farmer applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. Having recently ruled on a case referred to as Heller, which involved some similar legal principles, the Supreme Court sent Input's case back to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal to examine in light of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Heller case.

With today's ruling, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has once again validated Input's streaming contracts and related security as valid and fair.

Doug Emsley, Input's President and CEO, said: "We are very pleased with the decision of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal. We always knew our streaming contracts and dealings were fair, balanced, and reasonable, and this decision confirms that. This decision removes a long-standing cloud of uncertainty for Input's shareholders."

Input was founded as an agriculture commodity streaming company providing several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. On February 1, 2021, Input acquired SRG Security Resource Group Inc. as a platform for growth in the cyber and physical security business in Canada. For more information, please visit www.inputcapital.com.

