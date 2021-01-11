Input Capital Corp. Receives TSXV Conditional Acceptance for SRG Acquisition

REGINA, SK, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSX-V: INP) (US: INPCF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SRG Security Resource Group Inc. ("SRG") as previously announced on December 14, 2020. Final acceptance of the Acquisition is subject to the Company meeting certain filing requirements with the Exchange.

The full text of the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") may be found under Input's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Assuming all of the closing conditions in the Agreement are satisfied or waived, including approval of the Exchange, closing is expected in or around February 2021. Upon closing, SRG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Input

Input is primarily an agriculture commodity streaming company providing several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. As of May 2019, Input postponed capital deployment into new streaming contracts while the Company explored new profitable business opportunities to invest determined through Input's strategic alternatives process. On December 14, 2020, Input announced that it had entered into a binding share purchase agreement with SRG Security Resource Group Inc., a privately-held, market-leading Canadian provider of Cyber Security and physical Protective Security Services.

About SRG

SRG is a privately-held, market-leading Canadian provider of world-class Cyber Security and physical Protective Security Services. Founded in 1996, most of SRG's employees are located in Western Canada, but solutions and services are provided to organizations across the country. SRG clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces. More information is available at https://securityresourcegroup.com.

More information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Input with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Input's website at www.inputcapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Input and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Input's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Input, including risks regarding the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally, the Company's inability to consummate the acquisition of SRG, the anticipated timing and completion of the Acquisition, non-satisfaction of the conditions to the Acquisition (including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange), risks associated with the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition to Input and its shareholders, uncertainties concerning the Company's future plans and intentions with respect to its business, risks and uncertainties relating to Input's and SRG's businesses, and many other factors beyond the control of Input (including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Input undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice-President & CFO, (306) 347-7202, [email protected]

