Input Capital Corp. Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement with Bridgeway National Corp.

REGINA, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. (TSXV: INP) (US: INPCF) ("Input", "Company") announces today it has obtained a final order from the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench approving the Plan of Arrangement ("Arrangement").

Subject to remaining customary closing conditions being satisfied or waived, and final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about October 1, 2020. Following completion of the Arrangement, Input will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange and applications will be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by the Company for the special meeting of Input shareholders (the "Meeting"). These Meeting materials were mailed to Input shareholders and are filed under Input's issuer profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INPUT

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Input and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Input's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Input, including risks regarding the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Input. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Input undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, Input Capital, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]

