Input Capital Corp. Announces Nineteenth Dividend Payment

REGINA, SK, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input" or the "Company") (TSXV: INP) (OTC: INPCF) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, representing $0.04 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

ABOUT INPUT

Input was founded as an agriculture commodity streaming company providing several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. On February 1, 2021, Input acquired SRG Security Resource Group Inc. as a platform for growth in the cyber and physical security business in Canada. For more information, please visit www.inputcapital.com.

ABOUT SRG

SRG is a market-leading Canadian provider of world-class Cyber Security and physical Protective Security Services. Founded in 1996, most of SRG's employees are located in Western Canada, but solutions and services are provided to organizations across the country. SRG clients include federal and provincial governments, Crown corporations, and many high profile corporate and public sector clients such as hospitals, airports, utility companies and police forces. SRG now operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Input. More information is available on SRG's website at www.securityresourcegroup.com.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice-President & CFO, (306) 347-7202, [email protected]

