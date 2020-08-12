Input Capital Corp. Announces FY2020 Q3 Results

REGINA, SK, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input", "Company", "we", "our") (TSXV: INP) (US: INPCF) has released its results for the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. All figures are presented in Canadian dollars.

"Our strategy remains focussed on the maximization of Book Value on a per share basis. In light of having suspended new capital deployment last year, this means we continue to reduce our operating expenses while we serve our ongoing clients, and continue to buy back shares when we have the opportunity to do so at a significant discount to Book Value," said Doug Emsley, President & CEO. "It is repetitive, because I have said it before, but everything we do is oriented by our focus on increasing Book Value per Share.

"Since we started this strategy a little over a year ago, we have reduced our outstanding share count by about 38% and increased Book Value per share by 16% (from $1.16 per share to $1.34 per share)."

FY2020 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted crop revenue* of $0.096 million on the delivery of 224 canola equivalent metric tonnes ("MT" or "tonnes") at an average price of $429 per MT;





on the delivery of 224 canola equivalent metric tonnes ("MT" or "tonnes") at an average price of per MT; Adjusted net income* of $0.239 million , or $0.00 per share. This is down from $1.064 million , or $0.01 per share, during the same three-month period last year;





, or per share. This is down from , or per share, during the same three-month period last year; During the quarter, we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 per share annualized;





per share, or per share annualized; During the quarter, we bought back 546,504 shares at an average price of $0.73 per share and we completed a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB") which bought back another 10% of our outstanding shares at $0.70 per share;





per share and we completed a Substantial Issuer Bid ("SIB") which bought back another 10% of our outstanding shares at per share; We repaid our entire debt outstanding with HSBC Bank Canada and closed our credit facility with them. This will save us over $400,000 per year in interest, standby fees and other fees; and





per year in interest, standby fees and other fees; and Finished the quarter with:

Cash and cash equivalents of $25.177 million ;

;

Total crop interests and other financial assets of $14.972 million ;

;

Loans and mortgages receivable of $30.499 million ;

;

Multi-year active streaming contracts with 96 farm operators;



Total shareholders' equity of $72.021 million ; and

; and

Long-term debt of $7.748 million .

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR THE COMPARABLE PERIODS ARE SUMMARIZED BELOW:



Quarter ended June 30 Twelve months ended June 30 CAD millions, unless otherwise noted 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue







Crop - 1.973 21.422 43.530 Interest 0.759 1.062 4.092 4.402 Rental 0.052 0.013 0.121 0.050 Total revenue 0.810 3.047 25.635 47.982









Adjusted crop revenue 0.096 3.879 24.190 46.627 Adjusted total revenue 0.906 4.954 28.403 51.080









Corporate admin expense 0.944 1.354 3.002 6.279









Adjusted net income (loss) 0.239 1.064 (1.802) 4.806 Adjusted net income per share (basic) $0.00 $0.01 $(0.03) $0.06 Adjusted EBITDA 0.703 1.793 4.922 10.639 Adjusted EBITDA per share (basic) $0.01 $0.02 $0.08 $0.13









Ending canola reserves (MT) 42,000 272,000 42,000 272,000 Total capital deployed in period - 4.459 - 14.661 Active streaming clients 95 406 95 406

REVENUE & NET INCOME

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we generated adjusted crop revenue of $0.096 million on adjusted crop volume of 224 MT. We sold no physical crop during the quarter – these 224 MT were tonnage obligations settled in cash rather than in physical crop.

Adjusted crop revenue for the quarter represents a 97.5% decrease in quarterly volume over the comparable quarter one year ago, when we sold 8,540 MT of canola equivalent for adjusted crop revenue of $3.879 million. This result is because our crop movements were smooth during Q2, leaving little crop to be delivered during Q3. We always plan to complete our deliveries by the end of Q2, but many years are impeded from reaching our goal by weather and slow grain movement, pushing deliveries into Q3.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, we generated adjusted crop revenue of $24.190 million on adjusted crop volume of 54,953 MT.

Adjusted crop revenue for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2020, represents a 42.7% decline in volume compared to the previous twelve-month period, when we sold 95,837 MT of canola equivalent for adjusted crop revenue of $46.627 million. This translates into a crop margin of $1.455 million for the most recent year compared to $3.598 million for the previous year. The decrease in volume is due to the change in the mix of our business in favour of mortgage streams, and a significant reduction in the number of marketing streams which remain in place as a result of an offer made by us to our clients to exit early from their marketing stream contracts. Mortgage streams require fewer canola tonnes to service them than do capital streams, and marketing streams represented a lot of tonnes and revenue, but very small margins for the amount of work required to manage them.

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT AND STREAMING CONTRACT PORTFOLIO

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

We have not deployed new capital for several quarters and do not plan to do so unless we acquire a scalable source of mortgage financing.

Last year, we offered existing clients who have a marketing stream with us the opportunity to end their marketing stream contracts early due to market instability and uncertainty. As a result of this offer, most of our outstanding marketing stream contracts were cancelled or bought back, significantly reducing our client count, as well as the number of tonnes in our canola reserves and our annual canola revenue. However, marketing streams have always generated very small margins for us, and this has not resulted in a material impact on our gross margin or our bottom-line earnings. We also gained some operational efficiencies by reducing the number of loads of canola to organize for marketing and payment processing during a short period of time.

As of June 30, 2020, our active streaming portfolio consisted of 96 geographically diversified streams, distributed as follows:

Active Streams June 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Quarterly Net

Change June 30, 2019 Year Over Year

Net Change Manitoba 4 4 - 12 (8) Saskatchewan 78 87 (9) 290 (212) Alberta 14 16 (2) 104 (90) Total 96 107 (11) 406 (310)

BALANCE SHEET

KEY BALANCE SHEET ITEMS ARE SUMMARIZED BELOW:

Statements of Financial Position CAD millions, unless otherwise noted As at June 30, 2020 As at June 30, 2019 Cash 25.177 25.833 Crop interests and other financial assets (liabilities) 14.972 29.741 Loans and mortgages receivable 30.499 58.861 Total assets 81.774 122.986 Total liabilities 9.753 27.614 Total shareholders' equity 72.021 95.373 Common shares outstanding 53.586 82.022 Book value per share $1.34 $1.16 Working capital 33.830 29.880 Revolving credit facility - 5.404 Long-term debt 7.748 18.910

UPDATE ON NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

During the quarter, we bought back 546,504 shares at an average price of $0.73 per share as part of our ongoing share buyback activity under our active Normal Course Issuer Bid. Our Book Value is now $1.34 per share, up 16% from $1.16 per share a year ago.

OUTLOOK

Canola prices have been relatively stable in our expected price range over the last year. The market is softened due to trade disruptions with China, Canada's traditionally largest canola customer, but firmed by increased demand from Europe. Recently, prices have strengthened, in particular on concerns for Chinese crop production due to excess rainfall in the prime agricultural areas of that country. Net elevator prices are up a small amount from one year ago.

It is impossible to know when or if trade tensions with China will be resolved. But price declines tend to be met with additional buying from other customers, supporting the market overall. Shareholders should bear in mind that while lower (or higher) canola prices do have an impact on the profitability of our business, the effect is moderate, and we have a significant margin of safety. Every one of our contracts remains profitable, generating positive gross margins, at today's prevailing canola prices. In fact, the price of canola could fall below the marginal cost of production of our farm clients, and our canola margins would remain positive.

The ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty within international markets could impact the Company's financial performance for the year ended September 30, 2020 and, possibly, beyond. The financial impact will be dependent on the spread and duration of the pandemic and on related restrictions and government advisories. While we have not seen any material impact on our business to date, given the balance of uncertainties, the financial impact on the Company, if any, cannot be determined at this time.

Our operational focus is on profitably managing the contracts that we currently have with existing clients. We plan to continue to distribute capital to shareholders via the dividend and through NCIB activity at appropriate price levels, reduce our debt while maintaining solid liquidity, and focus on maximizing Book Value per Share.

ABOUT INPUT

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input has provided capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. As of May 2019, Input has postponed capital deployment operations in light of canola trade uncertainties with China and the effect of this uncertainty on capital availability.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Input and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Input's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Input, including risks regarding the agricultural industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Input. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Input undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

* Non-IFRS Measures

Input measures key performance metrics established by management as being key indicators of the Company's strength, using certain non-IFRS performance measures, including:

Adjusted Crop Revenue, Adjusted Crop Volume and Adjusted Crop Margin;

Adjusted Total Revenue;

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, and;

Book Value per share.

The Company uses these non-IFRS measures for its own internal purposes. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and these measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company provides these non-IFRS measures to enable investors and analysts to understand the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company in the same way as it is frequently evaluated by Management. Management will periodically assess these non-IFRS measures and the components thereof to ensure their continued use is beneficial to the evaluation of the underlying operating and financial performance of the Company. For more detailed information, please refer to Input's Management Discussion and Analysis available on the Company's website at investor.inputcapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brad Farquhar, Executive Vice-President & CFO, (306) 347-7202, [email protected]

