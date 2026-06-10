InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors

CALGARY AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The following eight nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Director

Percentage Approval

Percentage Withheld Douglas Bartole

99.94 %

0.06 % Regan Davis

98.66 %

1.34 % Joan Dunne

99.97 %

0.03 % Craig Golinowski

99.93 %

0.07 % Tamir Polikar

99.83 %

0.17 % Ehud Erez

94.40 %

5.60 % Stephen Nikiforuk

99.96 %

0.04 % Dale Shwed

99.84 %

0.16 %

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the Meeting were approved by InPlay's shareholders, including the appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

For further information please contact: Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer, InPlay Oil Corp., Telephone: (587) 955-0632; Kevin Leonard, Vice President Corporate & Business Development, InPlay Oil Corp., Telephone: (587) 955-0635